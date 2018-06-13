Six Labour MPs Have Just Resigned From Jeremy Corbyn's Top Team Over Brexit

Share On more Share On more

Six Labour MPs have resigned from Jeremy Corbyn's top team after refusing orders to abstain on a key Brexit vote.

Laura Smith quit as a junior shadow cabinet office minister so that she could vote against remaining in the European Economic Area.

Another five MPs – Ged Killen, Ellie Reeves, Tonia Antoniazzi, Anna McMorrin, and Rosie Duffield – quit as parliamentary private secretaries so they could vote for staying in the EEA (otherwise known as the Norway model).

Corbyn had ordered all his MPs to abstain on the Lords amendment to the EU withdrawal bill, which would have forced the government to negotiate for the UK to remain a member of the EEA.

But he suffered a major rebellion from his own ranks, with 74 Labour MPs voting to stay in the EEA – and 15 Labour MPs voting to leave it.