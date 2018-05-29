Senior Tory Women Are Not Happy That Number 10 Won't Back An Abortion Vote In Northern Ireland

Senior Tory women are heaping pressure on Theresa May to back a referendum on relaxing strict abortion laws in Northern Ireland, following the Republic of Ireland's landslide vote to legalise abortion last week.

The prime minister's spokesperson on Tuesday said it was ultimately a decision for Northern Ireland's devolved assembly – even though it has not been functioning for over a year.

But some senior MPs believe that does not go far enough and said that in the absence of a devolved administration, the people of Northern Ireland deserve a referendum on the issue.

Unlike in the rest of the UK, a woman in Northern Ireland is allowed an abortion only if her life is at risk or if there is a permanent or serious risk to her health.

Former cabinet minister Maria Miller, Tory chair of the women and equalities committee, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday: "Not having the Northern Irish assembly in place and given the growing strength of feeling on the ground in Belfast on the need for a rethink following the results in southern Ireland, I think the government is going to have to think pragmatically about how it should respond to that.

"Number 10 is absolutely right: This is a devolved matter. But there are also non-devolved implications around human rights as well, which is very much squarely with the Westminster government.

"Given this has been a clearly devolved issue since 2010 then I think it would be right for there to be a referendum. In the absence of a locally elected assembly, it would be a way of determining and giving real authority to a decision for change which obviously would be very controversial in that community."

Another senior female Conservative MP, who did not want to be named, said on Tuesday that the continued lack of government in Northern Ireland "cannot simply mean everything is on hold while the rest of the world moves on".

"If Northern Ireland's politicians aren’t in a position to form a government to decide, I understand that – but then they should at least allow people to do it themselves," she said.

Sarah Wollaston, the Tory chair of the health select committee, called on the PM to welcome a cross-party amendment to the domestic violence bill that would see MPs in Westminster get a free vote on whether to relax abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

If this did not happen, she told BuzzFeed News, the people of Northern Ireland should at the very least get a referendum on the issue.