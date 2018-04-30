Sajid Javid Is The New Home Secretary After Amber Rudd Resigned

The PM announced the appointment on Monday in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

Sajid Javid has been appointed home secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd, who bowed to pressure over the Windrush scandal, Number 10 has announced. Javid, who served as secretary of state for housing, communities and local government since July 2016, will become Britain's first BME home secretary.

He told the Sunday Telegraph that the Windrush scandal felt very personal to him, saying: "That could be my mum … it could be my dad … it could be my uncle … it could be me.” James Brokenshire, who stepped down as Northern Ireland secretary in January to undergo surgery for a lung condition, will return to government as Javid's replacement in the communities department. Brokenshire was a Home Office minister while May was home secretary.

James Brokenshire MP @JBrokenshire becomes Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government @mhclg

Penny Mordaunt, the international development secretary, will also pick up the women and equalities brief from Rudd, who resigned as home secretary on Sunday night, admitting to "inadvertently" misleading parliament. Her departure came after The Guardian reported that Rudd had been told about Home Office targets for immigration removals – contradicting her claim in the House of Commons last week that she had been unaware of them. "It is with great regret that I am resigning as Home Secretary," Rudd wrote in her letter to the prime minister. "I feel it is necessary to do so because I inadvertently misled the home affairs select committee over targets for the removal of illegal immigrants during their questions on Windrush." Rudd had been under sustained pressure for almost two weeks after it emerged that British residents from the post-war Windrush generation had been wrongly threatened with deportation.





Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!