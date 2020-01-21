Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s Husband Will Tell Boris Johnson To Stop Asking Iran "Nicely" To Free Her

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British Iranian mother jailed in Tehran, will meet Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Thursday to demand that he gets tough with the Iranian authorities once and for all.



Richard Ratcliffe said the government needed to be "really clear" with Iran that it needed to "stop playing games" — warning that the UK's diplomatic approach so far had simply "emboldened the regime to take more hostages".

"If you look at everything that’s been done, it’s broadly been to ask nicely," Ratcliffe told BuzzFeed News. "It's a bit like saying 'If you don’t stop messing round, kids, I’m going to get really cross' — you can’t keep saying that."

He added: "Doing nothing allows harm to happen, silence always enables abuse — they need to be brave."

Ratcliffe will take his 5-year-old daughter, Gabriella, along with his mother, to the meeting with Johnson so he can see the human cost of his wife's incarceration: "We remain an ordinary family stuck in the middle of something."

Tensions have been rising in Iran since the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month, the subsequent shooting down of a Ukranian airliner by Iranian missiles, and the arrest of the UK ambassador in Tehran.

Ratcliffe said this meant the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was now "struggling for legitimacy" and warned there was a heightened risk of "more Brits being taken" as hostages amid protests against the regime.

He said the PM needed to make clear there would be "severe consequences if that happened" and underline some "core values, of which no hostage-taking has to be at the forefront".