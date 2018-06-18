People Are Hanging Knickers Outside A Tory MP's Office After He Blocked An Upskirting Bill

Christopher Chope was greeted with some unusual bunting in parliament on Monday.

This was the scene outside Tory MP Christopher Chope's office in parliament on Monday morning, after he blocked a move to make upskirting a criminal offence. MPs teach Sir Christopher Chope an upskirting lesson. This is what his Commons office looks like this morning

Chope, MP for Christchurch in Dorset, shouted "object" as the title of the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill was read out in the House of Commons chamber on Friday. Even though the bill had government support, the move effectively means that it goes to the back of the queue – prompting fury from ministers and fellow Tory MPs.

It's not the first knicker bunting protest Chope has faced – on Saturday, these were strung outside his constituency office. I’ve made a small protest of knicker bunting outside my MP Christopher Chope’s constituency office #upskirting #Chope #shame #christchurch #knickerstochope #upskirtingbill ‘no one should be able to photo my pants unless I want them to’ https://t.co/y5vjnpncpK

Chope has insisted that he does in fact support the move to make upskirting – taking a photo under a person's clothing without their consent – a specific criminal offence.

"This is something I have fought for in most of my time as an MP and it goes to the very heart of the power balance between the government and parliament," he told the Bournemouth Echo. "The government is abusing parliamentary time for its own ends and in a democracy this is not acceptable. The government cannot just bring in what it wants on the nod. We don't quite live in the Putin era yet."



Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

