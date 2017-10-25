No One Seems To Have A Clue If MPs Will Get A Vote On The Final Brexit Deal

A number of MPs have raised serious concerns that parliament will not get a final say on the Brexit deal, as Theresa May and David Davis appeared to contradict each other on the issue.

Davis, the Brexit secretary, sparked the row on Wednesday when he told a parliamentary committee that negotiations between the UK and EU would go on until the "59th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day".

Asked whether that meant a vote in parliament could be after March 2019, he replied: "It could be, yes, it could be ... Well, it can't come before we have the deal."

But just over an hour later, the prime minister suggested that the vote would indeed take place before the deal was ratified, allowing MPs to have their say on the final terms.

At prime minister's questions, May said: "The timetable under the Lisbon Treaty does give time until March 2019 for the negotiations to take place.

"But I am confident – because it is in the interests of both sides and it is not just this parliament that wants to have a vote on that deal, but actually there will be ratification by other parliaments – that we will be able to achieve that agreement and that negotiation in time for this parliament to have the vote that we committed to."

After PMQs, her spokesperson added to the confusion by refusing to confirm that a vote would take place before March 2019. "A final deal will be agreed before we leave and MPs will get a vote on it," he said.

They added that Davis had been asked a a lot of "hypothetical questions" in his appearance before the Brexit committee.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer called on ministers to "urgently clarify" their remarks. "David Davis and Theresa May's comments only add to the confusion and chaos over the government's approach to the Brexit negotiations," he said.

"Labour has been clear from the outset that parliament must have the final say on the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union before March 2019."