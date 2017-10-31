MPs Refused To Strengthen Investigations Into Alleged Harassment Five Years Ago

MPs refused to back a key recommendation in 2012 to broaden the remit of the parliamentary standards watchdog which would have helped it investigate sexual harassment claims.

The cross-party standards committee recommended that the code of conduct should be widened to cover MPs who bring parliament into disrepute through behaviour in their "private and personal lives".

But Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs joined forces to block this by backing an amendment, tabled by Tory MP Charles Walker, amid fears that the new rules would be too intrusive.

In light of recent reports of sexual misconduct by MPs, standards committee chair Kevin Barron believes parliament now needs to look again at the code of conduct.

On Monday, MPs spent over an hour debating sexual harassment in Westminster, as pressure mounted on party leaders to get a grip on the problem once and for all.

MPs spoke of staff who had been sexually assaulted, with no action taken; of researchers been made to feel "deeply uncomfortable" in a Commons bar; and of "systemic" bullying by some MPs.

In the debate, Barron said: "Much has been made in the media this weekend of the inability of the standards commissioner, and therefore the standards committee, to look into many of the issues raised over the past week.

"In a report debated in March 2012, the committee tried to give the commissioner a wider scope over these issues, but an amendment tabled by the three major parties’ parliamentary shop stewards and supported by frontbenchers was introduced to block this, and therefore the commissioner was left unable to look into these very important issues.