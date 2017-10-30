MPs Have Been Sharing Their Own Stories Of Sexual Harassment In Westminster

MPs have spoken out about sexual harassment towards staff in Westminster and across local government, as senior politicians agreed to set up a new independent complaints system "within days".

In a highly personal debate on Monday, MPs spoke about the experiences suffered by their researchers and other workers in parliament and called for urgent action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Representatives from all parties and Commons Speaker John Bercow agreed the current system for raising complaints was inadequate and change was needed to ensure the complaints of staff, many of whom are young and in their first job, were properly acted upon.

The House of Commons debate came amid mounting speculation over the identities of MPs who are said to have made unwanted sexual advances.

Liz Saville Roberts, who leads Plaid Cymru in Westminster, said she knew of one staff member who had reported being sexually assaulted and nothing was done.

"A worker employed as staff of a member in this House told me today that she reported being sexually assaulted to the proper authorities earlier this year, who did nothing," she said.

"She is deeply disappointed and distrustful, and she tells me that distrust is endemic."

And Labour MP Chi Onwurah said she had made a complaint about some MPs making researchers feel "deeply uncomfortable" in a parliamentary bar – only for that to be dismissed as normal behaviour.

"When I complained recently to an officer of parliament who had some responsibility in this area that I knew a number of researchers – male and female – who had been made to feel deeply uncomfortable in the Sports and Social club here by members of parliament, I was told that happens in pubs all over the country," she said.

Meanwhile Tory MP Rachel Maclean, who was elected earlier this year, said she had been shocked by what young staff said they had experienced in Westminster.



"I was speaking to my own researcher earlier this week and she herself highlighted her own experiences that she has had in this place – and as a new MP I definitely find that shocking and unacceptable," she said.