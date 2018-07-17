Liberal Democrats Are Livid That Vince Cable And Tim Farron Missed Crucial Brexit Votes

Liberal Democrat insiders have told of their shock and anger after the party's leader Vince Cable and former leader Tim Farron failed to turn up for knife-edge Brexit votes.

Cable was at an "important meeting off the parliamentary estate", according to party sources, while Farron was giving a talk in Dorset on how he balances his work as a liberal politician with being a Christian.

The government managed to twice scrape through by just three votes in the House of Commons on Monday night, following revolts from Tory MPs on its customs bill.

The absence of the two most prominent Lib Dems during such a crucial debate was particularly stark given the party's avowed determination to stop Brexit.

Earlier in the day, Cable was on BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine Show to discuss the "implications of the Conservatives’ deepening civil war over the EU". Meanwhile Farron was tweeting that the Tories were a "crazed and ungovernable shambles".

One former Lib Dem staffer told BuzzFeed News that party members were "incandescent with rage".

"We're all livid," he said. "The party's salvation and relevance is on Brexit – they go on the radio to talk about it, they tweet endlessly about it – and then they don't turn up to vote? It's just baffling."

He said there was also anger towards Cable's team for heaping the blame on the party's chief whip Alistair Carmichael, who has apologised.

"It's pretty low to throw Alistair under the bus and blame whipping for this. I think anyone with half a brain could have seen in the middle of the afternoon that things were volatile and it was worth being in the Commons to vote."

Another party source said: "This is literally the only claim to relevance the Lib Dems have – and we do this? I'm stunned."

Insiders believe the incident will prompt some fresh soul-searching within the party on whether Cable is the best person to lead the party.

Lib Dem members on Twitter were also unhappy.