Labour Says Britain Must Stop Funding The Burmese Army To Help Protect The Rohingya People

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Labour has demanded that the UK government stops giving aid to the Burmese army, amid violence against the Rohingya community, Myanmar's Muslim minority.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, shadow foreign minister Liz McInnes said the Ministry of Defence had shown "shockingly poor judgment" in spending a quarter of a million pounds – "from the aid budget no less" – on training members of the armed forces in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.

She also said it was "wholly inappropriate" that the UK government had sold "more than half a million pounds' worth of weapons" to the country in the last three years.

At least 123,000 people from the Rohingya community have been forced to flee over the border to nearby Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson called on Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to do all she can to end the violence against Muslims in Rakhine state.

Labour MP Mary Creagh warned bluntly on Tuesday that the violence appeared to be the "precursor to genocide".