Labour MPs Want To Know Why Jeremy Corbyn Didn't Challenge An NEC Member's Jewish "Trump Fanatics" Comments

Jeremy Corbyn is under mounting pressure to take action against a member of Labour's ruling body who blamed Jewish "Trump fanatics" for making up stories about anti-Semitism in the party.

The Labour leader was in the room when Peter Willsman made the comments at a meeting of the National Executive Committee two weeks ago. They have now been leaked in an audio recording to the Jewish Chronicle.

Labour sources said Willsman had given a "full apology" and the matter had been "resolved".

But critics said it was unclear why he had been let off the hook when two Labour MPs – Margaret Hodge and Ian Austin – are being investigated after publicly criticising the party's stance on anti-Semitism.

Austin told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday: "What Pete Willsman said is just disgusting and he obviously shouldn’t be on the NEC.

"But I think the key point to make is that Jeremy Corbyn promised to be a militant opponent of anti-Semitism but sat in a room whilst these awful things were said and he didn’t say a word."

BuzzFeed News approached Corbyn for a response to Austin's criticism, but his office declined to comment.

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson tweeted that Willsman was a "loud mouthed bully", adding: "He disgusts me."