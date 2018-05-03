Labour MPs Should Face Performance Reviews Like Everyone Else, Says Momentum Boss

The national coordinator of Momentum is nibbling a panini in Portcullis House, waving and chatting to Labour MPs and officials as they pass. “Contrary to a lot of stuff that you'll read in the press, we have great relations with people across the Labour party,” Laura Parker says. “Momentum is not some parallel force trying to get Momentum elected – it’s trying to get a Labour party that supports the policies of the Labour leadership elected, wherever it may be.”

Parker is arguably the most important woman on the left who you’ve never heard of. Momentum has attracted more than 40,000 members in less than three years, and its numbers are projected to overtake the Tories’ at the next general election. But the left-wing group has also attracted much controversy, with allegations of bullying and intimidation towards the centrist wing of the Labour party from some of its Corbyn-supporting base. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Parker is keen to dispel claims about the group ahead of the local elections – blaming the “right-wing-owned press” for whipping up divisions within Labour, but also pointing the finger at Corbyn critics on the back benches who should “take a good look in the mirror”. She roundly rejects reports that Momentum is campaigning for the deselection of Labour MPs who have voiced doubts about Corbyn. “Where MPs are working hard for their constituencies – holding surgeries, answering questions in the House, engaging in the work of select committees or other elements of policy development in the party, where they’re supporting the leadership and the manifesto of the party – why would we or anybody else want to get rid of them?” But there is a question, Parker believes, of whether long-serving MPs should get to stand in the same seat every general election, no questions asked. In the real world, she points out, people face performance reviews in their jobs – and politics should be no different. “There are issues about people sitting in the so-called safe seats,” she says. “In any normal profession – and of course politics is not that normal – and certainly in any job I’ve had, I’ve had performance reviews. You don’t just get a job and sit in it forever. “Now, saying that you need a performance review or the political equivalent thereof – the democratic accountability, the transparency about what you’re doing, the being held to account, the engaging in the full life of the party in your constituency – saying all that should happen is like saying I should have a performance review. That’s not the same as saying that if I go into the office tomorrow I’m going to get sacked. “There is a job for parliament to do in terms of modernising itself and understanding the world in which we function. In Italy they call it ‘keeping your armchair’ – people shouldn’t just be able to keep their armchair with no questions asked. And clearly there are some Tory seats, as there are Labour where people have got just enormous, enormous majorities – like, unless they do something really heinous they’re going to be there for a long time.” So would these “performance reviews”, or whatever their political equivalent may be, be based on the MP’s work ethic – diligence with casework, for example – or their support for Corbyn’s values and leadership? “I would say that the two are intrinsically linked,” Parker says. “You cannot be a good Labour MP if you have not bought into and embraced the values of the party – because our values are about fairness, about equality, about challenging injustice.” She adds: “But ultimately it’s constituency members who decide who their candidates are and it’s the voters who decide who they elect.”

Parker was Corbyn’s private secretary for a year and a half before she moved over to Momentum in November 2017. She started her career as a civil servant and worked for the European Commission (she speaks several languages: Italian, French, Spanish, Bulgarian, Portuguese, and “a little bit of Romanian”) but decided she was too much of a party-political animal to make that work long-term. She worked in the NGO sector, mainly in children’s rights, for around 15 years before volunteering on Corbyn’s leadership campaign and then starting work for him. “I was just completely convinced by the overall political programme, by his authenticity,” she says. Parker says there is a “lot more unity on policy” within Labour that people might assume from a “casual watch of the news or read of the papers”. But she believes there are issues within the parliamentary Labour party (PLP) and says some MPs are out of step with members. “The PLP in a way is slightly out of sync with the membership – now of course it is because many of the MPs were elected five, 10, 15 years ago,” she says. “There’s been quite a political shift in the party in the meantime ... so there’s obviously a bit of a mismatch between the PLP and a large number of the 570,000 members of the party.” Does she believe there is space for so-called moderate Labour MPs such as Chris Leslie and Chuka Umunna, now there is a left-wing leadership? She pauses before replying slowly: “I think that for as long as MP X has the confidence of their constituency, and does a good job and most of all can convince their local electorate, there is therefore inevitably space for them. “Do I think there are a small number of MPs who were not only nervous about Jeremy and the changes that he was bringing – as many of them obviously were – but have continued to behave in a hostile way? Yes, there are. I think it’s for them to take a good look in the mirror. “I think of course if they’ve got particular views on policy that they want to promote, maybe they bring a certain expertise, they’re just out of kilter – it’s a democratic party and they should advance their arguments as best they can. What I think is deeply unhelpful, because I think it puts off the electorate, are personal attacks against the leadership of the party, deliberate attempts to undermine, the sense of noises off. “And there is clearly still some of that; there are one or two MPs who are on the record as being very explicitly not supportive of the leadership of the party. I guess it’s for the leadership of the party to decide how to respond to that and for those individuals to look in the mirror. “But by and large there’s massive unity. The general election was a powerful shot in the arm of the party because of the clarity of thinking and the straightforwardness of the popularity of that manifesto – there are very few Labour MPs who don’t support most of that manifesto.” There do remain concerns among some MPs, however, about the motives driving Momentum and the need for there to be a separate Corbyn-supporting organisation outside the Labour party at all. Many, including Jewish MP Ruth Smeeth, have complained of the online abuse they have received from apparent Momentum members. Smeeth read out just a few of the anti-Semitic slurs she had received from Corbyn supporters in the Commons. Members of the group were accused in February of “sexism, intimidation, and bullying” by the outgoing Labour leader of Haringey council Claire Kober – but Parker says she has never received any formal complaints related to this, and dismisses the row as a “difference in terms of vision and philosophy” between Kober and the local community on housing. “I mean whether it’s Haringey or anywhere else, Momentum is absolutely clear, with a very clear code of conduct, we are against any form of discrimination or harassment – we want people to have difficult political discussions in a comradely and professional way. Ninety-nine per cent of the time that is what happens,” Parker says. There will always be people who go too far, she adds. “That is life – whether it’s your kid’s football team where there’s one parent who gets angrier than they should shouting at 7-year-olds from the sideline, whether it’s your workplace, or whether it’s in a political group,” she says. “But we’re very, very clear about the behaviours we want to see. This has been very much modelled by Jeremy from day one, who, despite horrendous attacks in the press, unprecedented levels of personal hostility which he had to deal with – even greater than anything Ed Miliband had to deal with – he’s always risen above it, he’s never retaliated with personal abuse. And that’s definitely the way we want our staff and our members to behave.”

The day before our interview, BuzzFeed News joined a small group of Momentum activists in Wandsworth – the totemic Tory borough in south London that Labour is desperate to turn red on Thursday. They were knocking on doors in Southfields with a prospective councillor – Sam Nicholas – who told us he was not a member of Momentum and had not initially backed Corbyn as leader. It didn’t seem to matter a jot to the activists who helped him; they just wanted Labour to win. “Look – no horns!” one Momentum member told me, rubbing his head with a smile. Parker says: “In the current selection of candidates to fight the future general election, of course we’d be seeking to identify people who we believe best support and represent the politics of the Labour party leadership. But once whomever is selected to be a candidate – whether it’s local or national – then they are the Labour candidate and we’re full-square behind them, as we would expect them to be, whoever they are, full-square behind the policy of the leadership. “I mean not in some kind of North Korean-style way, Momentum members don’t have to swear an oath of allegiance to every utterance. But broadly speaking, this anti-austerity, pro-equality, pro-peace, pro-public services transformation of the country – that’s what we want to support, and see as many people as possible in local government and in central government as our elected representatives supporting that.” Asked whether she believes the media has given Momentum a rough ride, she thinks before replying: “I wouldn't want to sound like I’m complaining about it in a whingey way. I do think it’s been a misrepresentation of who we are and what we are about. It’s a political attack, it’s the oldest trick in the book – if you can’t defeat an argument, attack the individuals, or in this case attack the organisation.” Parker blames the “Tory right wing” and says that because they can’t match Momentum’s “massive, positive” efforts in mobilising hundreds of thousands of people to campaign in elections, they “wind up their mates in the right-wing-owned press to attack us”. “The single, most shameful example of this, I believe by some way, was Sajid Javid [now home secretary] in the House of Commons describing Momentum as a neo-fascist organisation,” she says, visibly furious. “That was a disgraceful abuse of parliamentary privilege – he has still not apologised. “My husband is Italian, from northern Italy, and around our house there are graveyards scattered around of people who died fighting fascists. The idea that 40,000 ordinary members of the Labour party who are in a campaign group should be described by a minister in that way, it’s staggering. Now, the press shouldn’t be sitting on [Momentum’s] heads because we had a meeting with a couple of people who got a bit stroppy – they should be hounding out of office a minister who’s abused his position.” For now, Momentum is focused on the local elections but it has big plans for the future – whether Corbyn remains leader or not. “Jeremy will be the first to say that this is about much more than just one person,” Parker says. “It’s a big transformative project that is clearly going to outlive and will need to continue well beyond his, I don’t know, two terms of office as prime minister.” But what if Labour’s next leader is from a different wing of the party – will Momentum be out of step with Labour? “I think Labour would be out of step with itself. It seems to be highly unlikely that the party will swing in another direction.”

Advertisement

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!