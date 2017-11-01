Labour Is Piling Pressure On David Davis To Release Secret Files About The Impact Of Brexit

Labour is piling pressure on the government to publish a raft of secret files outlining the likely impact of Brexit, by using an ancient parliamentary technique to make an opposition day vote binding.

A number of Tory MPs are expected to side with Labour in the Commons debate on Wednesday, as the opposition demands that Brexit secretary David Davis hands over the papers to the cross-party committee on exiting the EU.

Davis has confirmed that 58 studies have been carried out into the potential impact of Brexit on different sectors of the economy. But so far he has resisted pressure to publish them, warning on Tuesday it would undermine the "negotiating stance of the British government".

Labour counterpart, Sir Keir Starmer will use "an ancient but still effective" procedure to force a binding vote requiring Davis to release the papers.

It comes amid frustration from Labour that the government have been ordering their MPs to abstain on opposition day motions in recent weeks. If the same tactic is used on Wednesday, Labour believes Davis will have no choice but to publish.

Senior Tory MP Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general, has already called on Davis to release the impact assessments. And Sarah Wollaston, chair of the health committee, has told The Guardian they should be in the public domain.