Jeremy Corbyn's Office Has Denied They Offered Support To An Expelled Labour Activist

Labour have denied claims from an expelled activist that Jeremy Corbyn's office gave him "behind the scenes" support as he was investigated for criticising a Jewish MP at the launch of a report into anti-semitism.

Marc Wadsworth was expelled on Friday after a hearing by Labour's disciplinary body found that his behaviour had been "grossly detrimental" to the party.

He had accused Labour MP Ruth Smeeth of "working hand in hand" with the Daily Telegraph in a bid to undermine Corbyn's leadership at the launch of Shami Chakrabarti's report on anti-semitism in 2016.

Speaking to the media after the expulsion was announced, Wadsworth was asked if Corbyn's office had supported his case.

"When they called me on the first day of the hearing, they said to me that they had been working behind the scenes, that what I said wasn't anti-semitic," he said.

"But then you have to interpose that with the fact that Jeremy did have a bit of a go at me at the launch of the Chakrabarti report and said that perhaps I could have used kinder language."

He added: "The leader [Corbyn] has told mutual friends he wasn't embarrassed because he doesn't see that I did anything wrong."

A Labour source told BuzzFeed News that his claims were not true.

"No member of staff called to offer Marc Wadsworth support," they said. "Wadsworth did not claim support from Jeremy during his NCC [National Constitutional Committee] hearing."