Jeremy Corbyn Has Said All MPs Should Get Employment Training After Each General Election

Jeremy Corbyn has said MPs should undergo training after every general election on employment standards and the management of their offices, as allegations of sexual harassment continued to swirl around Westminster.



In a letter to the prime minister ahead of a cross-party meeting later on Monday, the Labour leader also called for an independent authority to provide a "minimum standard of support" for parliamentary staff.

Corbyn will meet PM Theresa May in the House of Commons, alongside other party leaders, to decide on a new system for reporting sexual harassment and violence across parliament.

May said on Monday that the recent allegations – which have so far led to the resignations of a cabinet minister and a government whip – were "deeply troubling" and she vowed to "establish a new culture of respect at the centre of our public life".

Meanwhile the PM's spokesman was forced to deny that her close ally Gavin Williamson, promoted to defence secretary last week after Michael Fallon resigned, had "sat on" allegations when he was chief whip.

A number of Conservative and Labour MPs are being investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct. Tory MP Chris Pincher stood down as a government whip on Sunday following claims that he made unwanted advances towards a party activist.

It comes after Fallon resigned as defence secretary last week as he admitted his past behaviour had "fallen short". The first secretary of state Damian Green is being investigated by the Cabinet Office following a complaint about his behaviour.

Three other Tory backbenchers – Stephen Crabb, Daniel Kawczynski and Daniel Poulter – have been referred to the party's new disciplinary panel following media reports. And Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been suspended from the party and faces a police investigation.

Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins has also been suspended from his party after a complaint from a party activist, and Clive Lewis also faces investigation. Another Labour MP, Ivan Lewis, has apologised for making some female colleagues "uncomfortable".