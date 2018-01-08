Theresa May's Senior Ministers Have All Remained In Place After Her Reshuffle

Share On more Share On more

Theresa May with (from left) CCHQ vice chair for local government Marcus Jones, CCHQ vice chair for communities Rehman Chishti, Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis, and Conservative deputy chairman James Cleverly.

Theresa May kept her most senior Cabinet ministers in post as she began a limited reshuffle of her top team on Monday.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson, chancellor Philip Hammond, home secretary Amber Rudd, environment secretary Michael Gove, health secretary Jeremy Hunt and Brexit secretary David Davis have all remained in place.



However, Number 10 announced that education minister Justine Greening had left the government. A source close to Greening told BuzzFeed News that she had turned down a new role at the Department for Work and Pensions and resigned.

Former justice secretary David Lidington has replaced Damian Green in the Cabinet Office after Green was forced to resign last month, but he has not taken on the title of first secretary of state.



Rumours that health secretary Jeremy Hunt, a close ally of May, would be moved to a different post proved to be speculation.

After more than an hour in Number 10, he emerged with his old job – for the fifth consecutive reshuffle – with added responsibility for social care services, which has until now been overseen by local authorities.

Greg Clark, the secretary of state for business, energy, and industrial strategy, was tipped to lose his job to Hunt, but he, too, remains in the same post.

The news of Hunt's reappointment was met with some resignation from NHS staff who have been vocal critics of him.

Phil Noyes, a senior NHS nurse, said: “I think many of us believe that health and social care are linked, but the most pressing shared need is for resourcing to meet actual demand."

"If this doesn't follow, it's like being chained together and then being asked to swim in heavy seas," he said. “I would like to hear that he has secured a better funding deal, but [Hunt's] record to date has been far too little and far too late.”

Confusion reigned early in the day as the official Conservative account tweeted that transport secretary Chris Grayling had been appointed party chairman – before swiftly deleting the tweet.

Tory chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin later confirmed he had left the cabinet, with Number 10 tweeting later that Brandon Lewis would take up the role.

Grayling is staying at the transport department, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street confirmed on Monday evening.