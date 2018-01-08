The Tories Have Finally Confirmed Their New Party Chairman And It's Not Chris Grayling

Brandon Lewis will take up the role, it has emerged after what appears to have been a digital cock-up. Theresa May is poised to move or sack at least half a dozen cabinet ministers on Monday.

Confusion reigned early in Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle on Monday, as the official Conservative account tweeted that Chris Grayling had been appointed party chairman – and then the tweet was deleted. Tory chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin later confirmed to Sky News he had left the cabinet, with Number 10 tweeting later that Brandon Lewis will take up the role.

Brandon Lewis MP becomes Minister without Portfolio (and Conservative Party Chair) #CabinetReshuffle

McLoughlin's departure follows the party's failure to win a majority in last summer's general election. The Tories' disastrous two-month campaign saw May's personal approval rating plummet.



Advertisement

The Conservatives have just deleted this tweet - they announced Chris Grayling as their new party chairman, but onl… https://t.co/sEiy63aEuc

Lewis's appointment will be welcomed by Tory activists who were frustrated by party’s response to the disastrous general election and believe that its central structures need to be overhauled if they’re to avoid being outgunned by Labour in the next campaign. Stephen Canning, a Tory youth activist and management consultant who has worked for Lewis, told BuzzFeed News: “Brandon is a huge asset to our party – loyal to his PM and his party, but with an eye on renewal and change. Experienced, but a fresh face who understands the grassroots and can connect with young and old alike. His media performances are solid and his record on difficult issues like housing and immigration is great.” A Tory MP said Lewis is popular among the party’s grassroots and is seen as an effective, old-fashioned campaigner who also understands the need to improve the Tories’ presence on social media. As a “working-class Essex boy”, he will help rejuvenate May’s plans to broaden the Tories’ appeal to voters in Labour’s traditional heartlands, the MP said. However, after the tweet announcing Grayling had the role was deleted, social media users immediately began to make jokes about the ensuing chaos.

I think Grayling’s time at CCHQ will be seen as a golden age, free from gaffes or blunders.





Updated graphic just tweeted by CCHQ

David Lidington was confirmed as the new chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office. It means a new justice secretary will have to be appointed. It will be the third new face in the role since Michael Gove was sacked in July 2016. Meanwhile, James Cleverly, the MP for Braintree, who is popular among the Tory rank and file, was appointed Conservative deputy chairman. A former soldier, Cleverly is a combative presence on Twitter – a medium that few Tory MPs have mastered – and has made a point of engaging with activist groups since the election. At one unofficial drinks function before Christmas, attended by BuzzFeed News, he received a rapturous reception from the dozens of young Conservatives present. "He’s very, very, very popular,” Canning said, because he is seen as straight-talking, charismatic, and funny, and because Cleverly has taken the time to do the circuit. And four Conservative vice chairs were announced: Maria Caulfield for women, Ben Bradley for youth, Kemi Badenoch for candidates, and Chris Skidmore for policy.

In a separate development, James Brokenshire resigned as Northern Ireland secretary due to ill health. He is set to undergo surgery within the next few weeks for a "small lesion in his right lung".

In a letter to the PM, he said: "Clearly my long-term health and my family are my priorities and I intend to proceed with surgery at the earliest opportunity ... My focus will now be on getting on with surgery, getting on with my recovery and getting back to frontline political duties and my responsibilities as MP for Old Bexley & Sidcup." The ministerial reshuffle is expected to be the most extensive since May became prime minister in 2016. She is reportedly preparing to move or sack at least half a dozen cabinet ministers on Monday, ahead of a shake-up of junior ministers on Tuesday.

May has come under mounting pressure to shake up her top team and make it more representative of the country at large. It is thought that May would like to see more women and MPs from ethnic minorities in her government, with Seema Kennedy, Suella Fernandes, and Rishi Sunak all tipped for a post. But the most senior members of the Cabinet – foreign secretary Boris Johnson, chancellor Philip Hammond, home secretary Amber Rudd, and Brexit secretary David Davis – are all expected to remain in place. As well as McLoughlin, education secretary Justine Greening, business secretary Greg Clark, and Commons leader Andrea Leadsom are all reportedly vulnerable. The PM is also likely to appoint a replacement for her first secretary of state, Damian Green, who was forced to quit after admitting he lied over claims that porn was found on his computer by police in 2008. On Sunday, May reiterated that she wanted to carry on as Conservative leader until 2022, when the next general election is due. "I’m not a quitter," she told BBC1's Andrew Marr Show. "I’m in this for the long term. I’ve said that I want to fight that."

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Alex Spence is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Alex Spence at alex.spence@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!