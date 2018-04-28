The SNP’s Westminster Leader Says It’s Open To Another EU Referendum

Ian Blackford tells BuzzFeed News that his party has not ruled out backing another EU vote in a last-minute bid to reverse Brexit – and about how he copes with the heckles at PMQs.

To those with a passing interest in politics, Ian Blackford is perhaps best known as the man from the Scottish National Party who asks two questions a week of the prime minister. He took over the role of SNP Westminster leader last summer and is still battling to make his mark in the shadow of his high-profile predecessor Angus Robertson, who dramatically lost his seat to the Conservatives at the snap general election. Away from the bear pit of Prime Minister’s Questions and relentless heckling from Tories – “a very strange half-hour” – Blackford is also busy fending off accusations that, for all its warm words, the pro-EU SNP is not doing enough to fight against Brexit. Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has expressed frustration that Blackford’s party has failed to back a referendum on the final deal between the UK and EU, saying that SNP votes in the Commons could prove crucial. Sitting in his Westminster office, Blackford dismisses Cable’s comments with a smile. “I understand this is something obviously the Liberals are pushing for,” he tells BuzzFeed News. “I think the focus for us has got to be on staying in the single market or the customs union.” So has the SNP ruled out backing a referendum on the terms of the deal? “That’s not what I’m saying,” he says. “We are open to looking at it but I don’t want to get deflected from the challenge of staying in the single market and customs union, because that’s where I believe we can build the consensus.” Theresa May has rejected the idea of staying in the EU customs union after Brexit, saying it would prevent Britain from forging its own free trade deals with other countries. But she is under increasing pressure from MPs, including many in her own party, to make sure her plans for a new “customs partnership” or “customs arrangement” mirror the benefits of the current system. Blackford says: “You go back to Theresa May's Lancaster House speech – I do laugh when I think about it: ‘We’re coming out of the single market membership, we’re coming out of the customs union, but we want a free trade deal with Europe.’ Well, that’s the single market and the customs union. “You can’t come out of something that you’re in and recreate it, that’s not possible. In all reality, I do hope we end back in that space, and if to solve the problems that the UK government has, they call it something else – then I think the rest of us can live with that. “I couldn’t care less what it’s called, frankly. I do care that we have the access that we currently have.” Blackford believes there is a majority in parliament backing the customs union and says the issue will “go right down to the wire” when talks with the EU are concluding in October.

It’s the topic he chose to raise at PMQs on Wednesday – accusing May of being on the side of “cynical Brexiteers” – safe in the knowledge that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would probably choose something else, given his own party divisions over Brexit. (He did: Windrush.) Once again, Blackford was subjected to a barrage of noise from the Conservative benches as he stood up. “I don’t think it shows parliament and politics in a good light,” he says. “I have to say it doesn’t particularly bother me because I think I’ve learned – I’m not saying I was able to do this on day one, because you become used to it – but I think I’ve learned to block it out. “If you respond to the noise and raise your voice, then you’re going to come across shouty on television. ... In an ideal world what you don’t want is the Speaker intervening and calming everybody down because if you’re asking a question to the prime minister, and the Speaker intervenes, that gives the prime minister more time to think about what she’s going to say.” Blackford and his SNP colleagues take PMQs seriously because they know it’s “the focus of the week in parliament”, he says. Every Tuesday morning, he sits down for a strategy meeting with his deputy Kirsty Blackman and three party officials and they consider what to ask that week. Health and education are out because they are devolved matters, so they usually choose to focus on the economy, Brexit, or foreign affairs. “Quite often we’ll not really decide until the Wednesday morning but I do rely on the advice that I get from the others,” he says. “I hope I’m a team player. There are times that I’ll say ‘Look, I’m very keen that we do this' and they’ll look at me and smile and say ‘Hmm.’” Blackford is diplomatic about Corbyn, who precedes him in PMQs with his own six questions to May. “Jeremy has his own style,” he says. Some commentators have praised the SNP, particularly Blackford’s predecessor Robertson, for asking the questions that Corbyn has failed to ask. Blackford says Robertson “is a friend” and has been “very helpful in giving advice and tips on how you should do it”. Does Blackford ever think of the SNP as the real opposition in PMQs? "No, and we shouldn’t,” he says. “What we want to be is an effective opposition, we want to be able to hold the government to account. But we’ve got to be realistic – we are the third party. “If you think about it, the government has 120 ministers and we’ve got 35 MPs, so we have to work very, very hard to try and be as effective as we can.” Last year’s snap general election hit the SNP hard, with the party losing 21 seats across Scotland – just two years after an extraordinary landslide. Blackford, a former investment banker and SNP treasurer, was among those who won his seat in 2015, taking Ross, Skye and Lochaber from veteran Lib Dem Charles Kennedy.

“I think in many respects what happened in 2015 was utterly exceptional,” Blackford says. “You’ve got, depending on how you define it, a four- or five-party system in Scotland and to take 56 of the 59 seats was truly remarkable. So in that sense there was going to come a point where there was going to be an election and it was going to be very difficult to defend the 56 seats that we won. “So of course we were all disappointed that we lost colleagues, that we went down to 35. I would say, though, to be in the position where we’ve got 35 of the 59 seats in Scotland is pretty remarkable.” Blackford insists the SNP government is still “pretty popular” in Scotland after 11 years in power, despite having to make “some difficult choices in terms of taxation”. Meanwhile the Conservatives made big gains in Scotland last year by hoovering up opposition to a second independence referendum. “It was a very simple message – ‘Say no to IndyRef’ – and a lot of that unionist support coalesced around that Tory message,” Blackford says. He admits that Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has “been popular with the media” but casts doubt on whether she can build on last year’s success because “it's not clear what the Conservatives are offering”. Blackford also attempts to play down recent revelations that the SNP met in 2016 with Cambridge Analytica, the company linked to the EU referendum’s Leave campaign that is being investigated over its data collection methods. Labour has pointed to claims that the SNP secretly wanted Britain to leave the EU, despite publicly backing Remain. “There was a meeting between Cambridge Analytica and a consultant who was working on behalf of the SNP, so yes, that meeting took place in February 2016,” Blackford says. Does he know what they discussed? “I don’t. I wasn’t party to the meeting, it was a party matter,” he says. “I know the press have highlighted this – I really don’t think this is a fundamental issue, I think it’s a bit of a smokescreen.” On the claims that the SNP wanted a Leave vote, he says: “I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous in all my life. I’d say it’s almost insulting to those of us who campaigned pretty vigorously on the inside. “I mean the idea that the SNP secretly wanted a Leave vote because it strengthens the case for Scottish independence – of course I want Scotland to be independent as soon as possible, I do not want the UK to be out of the European Union and out of the single market and customs union, and that’s the case for colleagues and it’s certainly the case for the first minister in Edinburgh.” But it is a fact that a sizeable chunk of SNP voters backed Leave in the EU referendum, which continues to prove a challenge for the party. “Of course that’s true in every party – you’re going to find that is the case, and we’re going to need to find an accommodation with our voters that have expressed that view,” Blackford says. For now, his focus is on pushing the government to stay in the EU customs union, ahead of big votes on the customs bill next month: “I do believe there is a majority in parliament and the reports that even Theresa May would be quite content if we end up in the situation that we are in a customs union, I suspect that’s probably right.”

Advertisement





Advertisement

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!