 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Politics

Here's The Increasingly Batshit Story That Eventually Led To Priti Patel's Resignation

Updated: it's all over.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Emily Ashton
Emily Ashton
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week BBC News reported that international development secretary Priti Patel had held some meetings while on holiday in Israel – without telling the Foreign Office first.

BBC News

The story described how Patel had been on a family holiday in August when she met a senior politician and visited some organisations to discuss government business.

“If you kids don’t shut up, I’ll turn this car around and there’ll be no Benjamin Netanyahu for anyone.” - Priti Patel on holiday.
James O'Malley @Psythor

“If you kids don’t shut up, I’ll turn this car around and there’ll be no Benjamin Netanyahu for anyone.” - Priti Patel on holiday.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I hate it when you go to Center Parcs and they make you go on the big water slide and then you have to talk to the Israeli Prime Minister.
Gary Bainbridge @Gary_Bainbridge

I hate it when you go to Center Parcs and they make you go on the big water slide and then you have to talk to the Israeli Prime Minister.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Oh, and she was accompanied by Lord Polak, honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel, a lobbying group with access to wealthy party donors.

Then the Guardian rang her up. She told them that, actually, foreign secretary Boris Johnson had known all about it.

The Guardian

"Boris knew about the visit," Patel said. "The point is that the Foreign Office did know about this, Boris knew about [the trip]. It is not on, it is not on at all.

"I went out there, I paid for it. And there is nothing else to this. It is quite extraordinary. It is for the Foreign Office to go away and explain themselves."

Tensions have been strained between the Foreign Office and the Department for International Development after Johnson appeared to call for Patel's department to be absorbed into his own. She told BuzzFeed News last month: "DFID is an independent department."

But it wasn't until Monday that it all kicked off – when her department issued what could be the one of the greatest press releases of all time.

DFID

First there was the mea culpa statement from Patel, in which she admitted: "In hindsight, I can see how my enthusiasm to engage in this way could be mis-read, and how meetings were set up and reported in a way which did not accord with the usual procedures. I am sorry for this and I apologise for it."

Advertisement

Then there was the list of TWELVE separate meetings and engagements she had undertaken on the trip – including with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

DFID

The list also includes Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's Yesh Atid party and Yuval Rotem from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. (Bear in mind this was a family holiday.)

And finally – a "clarification" of her comments to the Guardian, in which a poor press officer had to write: "This quote may have given the impression..."

DFID

This quote – "Boris knew about the visit. The point is that the Foreign Office did know about this, Boris knew about [the trip]." – was commendably clarified like so:

"This quote may have given the impression that the Secretary of State had informed the Foreign Secretary about the visit in advance. The Secretary of State would like to take this opportunity to clarify that this was not the case. The Foreign Secretary did become aware of the visit, but not in advance of it."

It all seemed...somewhat unfortunate.

Twitter
Advertisement


Meanwhile reporters were asking Number 10 when exactly the prime minister had found out about these meetings. It was Friday, apparently, when the first report came out.

May's spokesman tells me the PM didn't know about Priti Patel's meeting with the Israeli PM until Friday, three months after it took place.
Adam Bienkov @AdamBienkov

May's spokesman tells me the PM didn't know about Priti Patel's meeting with the Israeli PM until Friday, three months after it took place.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which is awkward because Netanyahu had visited Theresa May in Downing Street the day before.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

A Number 10 spokesman said on Monday: "The prime minister welcomes the secretary of state's clarification about her trip to Israel and has accepted her apology for her handling of the matter.

"The prime minister has met with the secretary of state this morning to remind her of the obligations which exist under the ministerial code."

He added: "The prime minister thinks she's doing a good job."

And it got even more awkward.

How about this for weird - minister @alistairburtUK in Israel officially at same time as his boss Priti Patel unoff… https://t.co/1Vo1raOGq7
Faisal Islam @faisalislam

How about this for weird - minister @alistairburtUK in Israel officially at same time as his boss Priti Patel unoff… https://t.co/1Vo1raOGq7

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And then it turned out that after her trip, Patel had asked her officials to look at giving some British aid to the Israeli army.

BuzzFeed

Her deputy, Alistair Burt, confirmed this in the House of Commons on Tuesday, adding: "The department’s view is that aid to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] in the Golan Heights is not appropriate, we don’t do that, and that was the advice given to the secretary of state."

But why was Burt dragged to the Commons? Why not Patel herself? Well, she had hopped on a plane to Uganda.

Alistair Burt
Conservative Party / Press Association Images

Alistair Burt

Patel happened to be starting a three-day official visit to Africa on Tuesday. But it didn't last long.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that she had admitted to two more secret meetings in September – with Israeli minister for public security Gilad Erdan for talks in London and Israel’s Foreign Ministry boss Yuval Rotem while in New York.

There were also reports that she had visited the Golan Heights.

"still, at least all the mistakes she could have made are out there n-" https://t.co/85xLpNbrhu
Alan White @aljwhite

"still, at least all the mistakes she could have made are out there n-" https://t.co/85xLpNbrhu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

So the PM summoned Patel back to London – and journalists everywhere started tracking her flight back.

If Priti Patel is flying back from Nairobi to London to get sacked, there’s one direct flight which has just taken… https://t.co/D8yyvwFU5E
Jim Waterson @jimwaterson

If Priti Patel is flying back from Nairobi to London to get sacked, there’s one direct flight which has just taken… https://t.co/D8yyvwFU5E

Reply Retweet Favorite
More than 22,000 users are currently tracking flight #KQ100 en route to London. According to media #PritiPatel is… https://t.co/WEl4UYlQkK
Flightradar24 @flightradar24

More than 22,000 users are currently tracking flight #KQ100 en route to London. According to media #PritiPatel is… https://t.co/WEl4UYlQkK

Reply Retweet Favorite
*Priti Patel walks through "nothing to declare" line* Theresa May: Are you fucking kidding?
James Felton @JimMFelton

*Priti Patel walks through "nothing to declare" line* Theresa May: Are you fucking kidding?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remember this is happening in the context of a cabinet at war with itself and with various ministers recently sacked, facing the sack, or under investigation.

Given Priti Patel’s chutzpah, she’ll probably sack Theresa May when she gets off that plane
Ayesha Hazarika @ayeshahazarika

Given Priti Patel’s chutzpah, she’ll probably sack Theresa May when she gets off that plane

Reply Retweet Favorite

(And spare a thought for this reporter, who flew all the way to Uganda for an interview with Patel and has now been stood up. We had a chat with her.)

Flew a few thousand miles overnight for interview with @patel4witham... have a feeling it’s cancelled - she missed… https://t.co/GKdI3ZjhXV
Anna Isaac @Annaisaac

Flew a few thousand miles overnight for interview with @patel4witham... have a feeling it’s cancelled - she missed… https://t.co/GKdI3ZjhXV

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's not just Patel who has been facing questions. The Jewish Chronicle claimed on Wednesday that, in fact, Number 10 knew all about her meetings – even though it had been telling journalists it knew nothing until last Friday.

Jewish Chronicle

This complicates matters further, and they are further complicated by the fact Number 10 says the story is untrue.

Meanwhile, Priti Patel is sitting on a plane with no wifi, and doesn't know we know that she knows that Number 10 k… https://t.co/Z8XzzpngxO
Tom Peck @tompeck

Meanwhile, Priti Patel is sitting on a plane with no wifi, and doesn't know we know that she knows that Number 10 k… https://t.co/Z8XzzpngxO

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Number 10 spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: "It's not true that the Prime Minister knew about the International Development Secretary's meeting wth Prime Minister Netanyahu, before Friday 3rd November.

They went on: "It's equally untrue to say that Number 10 asked DFID to remove any meetings from the list they published this week."

Then it was a long nine-hour wait as the British press corps eagerly awaited Patel's flight landing at Heathrow.

We’re at “OJ and the white bronco” stage of the coverage as BBC News now showing Priti Patel’s flight from Kenya on… https://t.co/yHE2bGpmYK
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

We’re at “OJ and the white bronco” stage of the coverage as BBC News now showing Priti Patel’s flight from Kenya on… https://t.co/yHE2bGpmYK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Waiting for Priti Patel to land is almost as much fun as when everybody waited for Gordon Brown to come out of Mrs… https://t.co/GqFUNoSa5j
Hugo Rifkind @hugorifkind

Waiting for Priti Patel to land is almost as much fun as when everybody waited for Gordon Brown to come out of Mrs… https://t.co/GqFUNoSa5j

Reply Retweet Favorite
"She's landing in how long?! Well what else do we have?"
Jamie Grierson @JamieGrierson

"She's landing in how long?! Well what else do we have?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

But surely the nation's public broadcaster wouldn't actually get a helicopter and film the landing live...

Can't believe it took the publicly-funded BBC to step up to the mark and provide live footage of what is possibly P… https://t.co/gkFDrdUm9f
Jim Waterson @jimwaterson

Can't believe it took the publicly-funded BBC to step up to the mark and provide live footage of what is possibly P… https://t.co/gkFDrdUm9f

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's one journalist waiting to welcome her in the arrivals hall.

I for one welcome the arrival of our would be future leader #PritiPatel! More with @ShelaghFogarty and @IainDale… https://t.co/h7oN3ZbHM8
Vincent McAviney @Vinny_LBC

I for one welcome the arrival of our would be future leader #PritiPatel! More with @ShelaghFogarty and @IainDale… https://t.co/h7oN3ZbHM8

Reply Retweet Favorite

But he was sadly disappointed as a ministerial car pulled up for Patel so she could avoid the waiting reporters.

She is in the car ... ...promise we saw her get in - no time for duty free
Laura Kuenssberg @bbclaurak

She is in the car ... ...promise we saw her get in - no time for duty free

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can confirm the atmosphere in Terminal 4 is one of intense disappointment.
Mikey Smith @mikeysmith

Can confirm the atmosphere in Terminal 4 is one of intense disappointment.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And so the saga continued...

Twitter

Until finally, several hours later, Patel resigned from her post.

For the second time in a week, here’s the exchange of letters between a departing cabinet minister and Theresa May.
Jim Waterson @jimwaterson

For the second time in a week, here’s the exchange of letters between a departing cabinet minister and Theresa May.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Politics in 2017 eh? Bloody hell.

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Ukpolitics

Advertisement