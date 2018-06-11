Here Are 6 Things To Watch Out For During The Crunch Votes On Brexit This Week, As Told By Love Island

It's the moment we've all been waiting for ... the House of Commons is gearing up for some crunch votes on Brexit on Tuesday and Wednesday. You might remember that the House of Lords made FIFTEEN amendments to the European Union Withdrawal Bill – the bill that paves the way for Britain to leave the EU – in recent months. If they pass, they would alter the course of Brexit in a major way – not least on issues such as the customs union, whether Britain should remain in the European Economic Area (EEA), and if parliament should get a "meaningful vote" on the final deal. Prime minister Theresa May is looking to overturn most of these changes, but with her Conservative party dependent on Democratic Unionist Party support, she needs all the help she can get. That's why she will be pleading with would-be Tory rebels – the so-called "Brexit mutineers" – at a meeting of the 1922 Committee on Monday evening to support her. Here, BuzzFeed News examines the key moments to watch out for when the EU Withdrawal Bill comes back to the Commons this week, using only Love Island as a reference point.

This is the one the government is most worried about, as there is a lot of indecision in Westminster, much as there was in Adam's mind before he finally rejected Kendall. It will be debated in the first group of amendments on Tuesday afternoon, with votes expected after 4pm. Tabled by Tory peer Douglas Hogg (aka Viscount Hailsham), the amendment would give parliament a far bigger say over the final Brexit deal reached between the UK and the EU in the autumn. If the government fails to reach a deal with Brussels, or the Commons rejects the deal, parliament would get to set the "direction" for government. Effectively that means that MPs could tell government to go back to the EU and negotiate another deal, or even call for a second referendum before the 29 March 2019 exit date. The government has come up with its own amendment to try and head off the rebels. But that only requires it making a statement setting out its new plans within 28 days of parliament rejecting the deal. Crucially it doesn't give parliament the "decisive role" that the Lords has called for.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston said on Monday morning she was "minded" to vote against the government on this issue. With Labour also vowing to support the Lords amendment, government whips will be busy over the next few hours urging potential rebels to back the PM. Conservative MPs feel strongly about parliament's role in all this – remember in December they defeated the government on the issue of a "meaningful vote", thanks to an amendment from Tory MP Dominic Grieve. May's words to the 1922 on Monday night will be very important.

This does not mean we won't have any trees – and just to clear this up, there is no evidence that Brexit will cause Britain not to have any trees. However, this does affect trade. It will be debated on Wednesday afternoon, with votes expected from 7pm onwards. This amendment would force the government to outline its plans to negotiate Britain staying in a customs union after Brexit. Proposed by crossbench peer John Kerr, the government has offered no compromise to this one because they are reasonably relaxed about it. There are strong feelings among MPs about staying in a customs union after Brexit, but Tory rebels don't see this amendment as the best way to move that forward – not least because it only requires the government to make a statement on the issue. The Trade Bill, which is expected in the Commons next month, is seen as a better vehicle for backbench Tories to make their views known on the customs union. That's partly because they see the EU Withdrawal Bill as a symbolic "process bill" – which ensures there are no holes in the statute book on Brexit day – while the Trade Bill and the Customs Bill are more substantive. But it won't be great news for the government if they do lose the vote on this. That's because it will drive political momentum behind a customs union in the coming weeks and months, making it harder for the government to ignore any growing consensus.

Here is a picture of Niall, pulling the same face every MP in Westminster pulls when asked for their views on it. This will also be debated on Wednesday afternoon, with votes expected after 7pm. The amendment would force the government to negotiate Britain staying in the EEA – otherwise known as the Norway model – after Brexit. But it's almost certainly going to be defeated because Labour's front bench doesn't back EEA membership. Instead Labour have said they will abstain and have tabled their own amendment which backs an "internal market" instead. Pro-EEA Labour MPs have described it as a "fudge". Expect a fiery debate on the Labour side about this. Tory MPs who want Britain to stay in the single market might well keep their powder dry for a key amendment to the Trade Bill coming down the track. Former minister Stephen Hammond is among more than a dozen Tories putting forward a proposal to keep Britain in the EEA and European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

In the sense that it's complicated and no one really knows whether the whole thing could get called off, this is a lot like Dani and Jack's relationship. This one is likely to be debated on Tuesday afternoon, with any votes after 7pm. Tory peer Chris Patten has proposed that no changes to the Irish border arrangements can be made without the agreement of the UK and Irish governments. Patten warned in May that opponents to his amendment were blundering into Northern Ireland politics "with a can of petrol and a box of matches in the other hand". This amendment hasn't received as much attention as those on the customs union and meaningful vote, but it would create political turmoil if it passes. It would wreck the Brexiteers' preferred customs regime, known as "max fac" – which would rely on technology to minimise border checks – and would mean that Northern Ireland stayed in a customs union indefinitely. The government has tabled its own amendment to make clear that the ban on border changes only applies to physical infrastructure, and is hopeful it can win support for this. But you can expect a difficult debate about the impact of Brexit on the Irish border from all sides of the House.

In a way this is a lot like when Wes caused a massive fight between Hayley and Eyal despite only trying to do what he thought was the right thing. The EU Withdrawal Bill is a hugely symbolic moment for the hardline Eurosceptic MPs. Once it's on the books, they believe Brexit will have passed the point of no return. As one Remain-supporting Tory MP told BuzzFeed News: "For these MPs like Peter Bone, this is their life's work. This is their moment and sure as hell, nobody is going to get in their way." The die-hard Brexiteers (including around 70 who belong to Jacob Rees-Mogg's European Research Group) have been on the back foot recently, with some privately saying that they've lost control of the process. In the recording leaked to BuzzFeed News last week, Boris Johnson warned his fellow Leavers that the UK could end up staying in the customs union and the EU's regulatory regime indefinitely. But the passage of the withdrawal bill, finally, will be a shot in the arm. Expect them to get even more assertive once it is on the books. According to newspaper reports, some were even suggesting over the weekend that they will mount a leadership challenge to Theresa May once the bill has passed. On the other hand, expect the Brexiteers to react furiously if the Remainers inflict a significant defeat on the government on Tuesday or Wednesday. For the most part, the Brexiteers are resigned to sticking with May, having concluded they don't have the numbers to win a leadership challenge (and that provoking a leadership contest could backfire politically), but emotions are high. If the Remainers succeed in nudging the government toward a softer Brexit, there's a strong chance some of the Leavers would back a change of leader.

Potentially, this could be quite a lot like the humiliating treatment handed out to Kendall by Adam. For the PM, her meeting with Tory MPs on Monday evening is hugely significant and not unlike the period before the vote when Kendall tried to win Adam over. She will urge colleagues to be "united as a party" and deliver the will of the people following the 2016 referendum. It follows the unlikely alliance of Iain Duncan Smith, the Brexiteer former leader, and Amber Rudd, the pro-Remain ex-home secretary, who joined forces in calling for unity on Sunday. The message was clear: different wings of the party must unite to back the PM and defeat Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. This is yet another tricky week for the government – it has already been forced to hold the votes over two days rather than one. But with few in Westminster expecting many, if any, defeats for the government this time round, the PM is likely to come out of it relatively unscathed.

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Alex Spence is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Alex Spence at alex.spence@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

