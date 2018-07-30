Downing Street Was Asked About A No-Deal Brexit And Basically Replied With An Everything Is Fine Gif

There are no plans to involve the army in delivering emergency food and medicines, Number 10 said.

The Sunday Times reported that ministers were looking at plans for the army to help civilian authorities by providing helicopters and trucks to ferry vital supplies to people in case there were major blockages at ports.

Raab dismissed claims that the government was stockpiling food but said that ministers would work with the food industry to make sure that a no deal would not impact supply. Meanwhile health secretary Matt Hancock said his department was working with the health sector to make sure there were enough medicines and equipment "in the event of a no-deal Brexit".

All this talk of no-deal preparations was originally aimed at placating Brexiteers who wanted the government to flex its muscles and show Brussels that it was ready to walk away if the EU didn't give Britain a good deal. But mentions of stockpiling and the army on standby have now sparked claims of "Project Fear 2", with Eurosceptics accusing ministers of briefing dramatic headlines in order to scare MPs and voters into backing whatever deal Prime Minister Theresa May achieves in the autumn.

First he wanted to make clear that the army had *not* been put on standby for a no-deal scenario. "There are no plans to involve the army in this." he said. "I don't know where the speculation came from." Asked whether the government had held talks with the food industry about the potential need for stockpiling, he replied: "There have been discussions with all sectors of business since the Brexit process began." Government documents on no-deal planning would be published in August and September, the spokesperson added. "It is about setting out sensible precautions in the event of a no-deal scenario," he said. "We have been absolutely clear that it's in the interests of not just ourselves but of the EU to get a deal. In the event of no deal, there will of course be consequences for the European Union. They are publishing notices themselves in relation to their own plan."

Not exactly a direct answer, that. But the spokesperson insisted: "We believe that a deal is in the best interests of the UK, it's also in the best interests of the European Union. But the prime minister's position remains that no deal is a better option than a bad deal. "What we'll continue to do is work to secure a deal that will work for us and the EU."

