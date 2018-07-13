Donald Trump Mansplained His Way Through A Very Awkward Press Conference With Theresa May

CHEQUERS, Buckinghamshire — “Boris Johnson, I think, would be a great prime minister.” They weren’t quite the words that Theresa May had hoped for from the US president as he stood beside her on his long-awaited visit to the UK.

But it was just one of countless awkward moments for May during a joint press conference at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, that lasted an excruciating 50 minutes.

The pair had emerged from the grand 16th-century manor house into the blazing sunshine, walking down a path past stunning gardens towards a group of UK and US journalists who had been waiting in the sweltering summer heat.

Photographers had already spotted the steps leading down to the joint podium and were hoping for that lucrative hand-holding shot – and weren't left disappointed as Donald Trump once again reached for May's hand on the way down.

In a storm of shutter clicks and a sea of hands holding up smartphones, Trump and May took their positions behind their lecterns – and so it began.

The PM tried her best to maintain a neutral expression as Trump bulldozed his way through questions from UK and US reporters. As ever, diplomacy took a back seat.



"He's been very nice to me. He's been saying very good things about me as president," Trump went on about Johnson, the former foreign secretary who caused May such turmoil by resigning over Brexit just a few days ago.

"I think he thinks I'm doing a great job. I am doing a great job, I can tell you, just in case you haven't noticed."

The president had been asked about his bombshell interview with the Sun, helpfully published the previous evening as he dined with the PM at Blenheim Palace, in which he not only threw lavish praise at Johnson but also warned bluntly that May’s Brexit plan would mean a US–UK trade deal was off the table.

The interview loomed large over the press conference, no matter how often May tried to shake it off. The Brexit agreement struck at Chequers the previous week would deliver on the referendum result, she insisted.

Both the US and the UK are pursuing an "ambitious" trade deal with each other, she said, and the UK would also be free to strike trade deals with other countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the newspaper’s headline as “fake news”.

Why didn’t the Sun include all his positive comments about May, he complained. “I said that this incredible woman right here is doing a fantastic job, a great job, and I meant that,” he said.

"I have gotten to know Theresa May much better over the last two days than I have known her over the last year and a half… Yesterday I had breakfast, lunch, and dinner with her and I said ‘What are we doing tomorrow?’, they said ‘You’re having breakfast and lunch with Theresa May, and you’ll see her later on again.’

"I think she’s a terrific woman and doing a terrific job.” This was “the highest level of special” relationship, he said.

May stood there passively throughout this monologue, looking as if she wanted the ground to swallow her up. Sincere praise is one thing, but this seemed a bit much.

