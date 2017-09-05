David Davis Just Said No One Pretended Brexit Would Be "Simple Or Easy"

Brexit secretary David Davis has been jeered in the House of Commons for claiming that no one had said leaving the EU would be “simple or easy”.



His Labour counterpart Sir Keir Starmer pointed out that in fact he and Tory colleague Liam Fox, the international trade secretary, had done just that.

Davis was seeking to update MPs on the progress of negotiations between Britain and the EU, as parliament gathered on Tuesday for the first time since the summer recess.

Critics say the talks are progressing much too slowly and the government needs to move faster if it hopes to secure a deal within the two-year framework set out by Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty.

MPs laughed as Davis said: "At the start of these negotiations, both sides agreed that the aim was to make progress on four key areas – citizens' rights, financial settlement, Northern Ireland and Ireland, and broader separation issues.

"We've been doing just that."

He added: "Nobody has ever pretended this would be simple or easy. I've always said the negotiations will be tough, complex and at times confrontational – so it has proved.