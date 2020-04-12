A Critical Care Nurse Who Cared For Boris Johnson Has Described How He Stood By His Bedside For Three Nights

A nurse who looked after Boris Johnson while he was in intensive care with the coronavirus has told how he stayed by the prime minister's bedside for three nights.

Luis Pitarma, a 29-year-old from west London, said he was nervous at first when he was chosen to look after Johnson, and the responsibility felt "quite overwhelming".

He said: "Knowing that I was watching over the prime minister felt quite strange because I’ve never looked after someone high profile before. But he was also a patient like any other patient, a life like any other life. It was a big responsibility and I gave it the same respect as I would with any other patient."

He spoke out for the first time in a press release issued by Guy's and St Thomas's NHS trust, where Johnson was treated earlier this month. The PM was discharged on Easter Sunday after spending a week at St Thomas' hospital battling the coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.

Pitarma, originally from Aveiro in Portugal, is a critical care nurse who has worked at St Thomas' for nearly four years. He was publicly thanked by Johnson, along with nurse Jenny McGee, in an emotional video statement after he left hospital.

Pitarma said: "I was changing into scrubs before my night shift when the matron called me over and told me the prime minister was about to come to ICU [intensive care unit]. I had been chosen to look after him because they were confident I would cope with the situation well.

"I felt nervous at first — he was the prime minister. The responsibility I was going to hold in my hands was quite overwhelming. I didn’t really know how to address him — should I call him Boris, Mr Johnson or prime minister? My matron reassured me and said to be myself like I am with any other patient.”

After meeting the PM, Pitarma asked how he would like to be addressed. "He said to call him Boris," he said. "That made me feel less nervous because he took away any formality. He just wanted to be looked after like anyone else.”