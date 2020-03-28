Home Births Are On The Rise In Some Parts Of The UK As Women Decide To Stay Away From Hospital

Noble first made sure that the local ambulance service in Warwickshire was on board with her plan to promote home births. “It was about looking at the numbers: what is the transfer rate, what number of those transfers are actually life-threatening?” she said.



“Often you get two ambulances arriving at a home birth — one for mum and one for baby — but actually if you’ve got a baby that’s been born well and you just need one because mum is bleeding you should be able to stand down that ambulance. Also the vast majority of transfers are for non-urgent reasons — labour has slowed down, maybe the baby is in a funny position early in labour and mum would rather have a breech birth in hospital — actually you could get partners to drive the women in. That’s an appropriate use of resources and massively reduces the ask for the ambulance service.”

Noble said her team of midwives had been in a good position ahead of the pandemic because they had a much higher proportion of staff in the community (some 40%). “We made a conscious decision not to staff buildings but to wrap care around women,” she said. “The staff are there to follow the women.”

Everyone who books to give birth at Warwick Hospital is given a named midwife who should provide 90% of all antenatal appointments and 75% of postnatal appointments and should be there for the birth if possible.

Asked what she made of NHS trusts which had suspended home births, Noble said: “Pre-COVID, there’s never needed to be that national transparency around differences in services. The differences have always been there but we’ve probably never had a crisis like this that has united the country around one common interest, so it’s really obvious and has shown a spotlight on those seeming inconsistencies.

“But 30 miles up the road from where I am, the head of midwifery there is facing very different challenges to me because there is a much, much higher prevalence of cases and also her staff group are very different so there is a much higher percentage of staff sickness.

“I think from an NHS point of view, there’s quite a lot of learning around operating in a crisis which we need to seize really — because there’s been so many innovations in the last three or four weeks that we need to keep carrying forward because they’re great innovations.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is among many health boards and trusts which have paused home births during the crisis. A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News this decision had been taken “in line with revised arrangements for safe, effective maternity care across the whole of Scotland”.

“Our midwives have personally contacted all women who were booked in to have their baby at home to explain how this will affect them,” they said. “We are continually monitoring all of our services to ensure patients continue to receive the highest standards of care during this challenging time. We have every intention of re-introducing home births as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also suspended home births in late March — but restarted the service last week. "Home births are now once again available for expectant mothers who use Hillingdon Hospital’s services," a spokesperson said.

"As ever, midwives will work closely with women and families to help them give birth in the best and safest place for them. Admission to hospital may be necessary if COVID-19 is suspected. Our priority at all times is the safety of mother, baby and our staff."



The Royal College of Midwives said it welcomed the continuation of home birth services where it was safe to do so. In its guidance to pregnant women, it said: “Because decisions are being made on a trust / board-by-trust / board basis, there is likely to be some inconsistency across the country in terms of the services provided.

“Some services are still able to maintain some level of home birth provision at this time, while others have made the difficult decision to suspend home birth services temporarily. Decisions to suspend home births are not taken lightly, but in the best interests of you and your baby.

“Services need to ensure that there are enough midwives and other staff to support you, wherever you are giving birth, and, in the case of home births, they also need to ensure that ambulance services are able to provide transfers should an emergency arise during the labour or birth.”