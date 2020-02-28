More Than A Dozen Organizations From The Met Police To J.K. Rowling’s Foundation Have Tried Clearview AI’s Facial Recognition Tech

The National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police are among a number of leading organisations across the UK that have registered users with controversial facial recognition technology firm Clearview AI, according to documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News.



The technology also had users at a number of other police forces, private investment firms, the Ministry of Defence, and a charity founded by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, the data shows.

Clearview AI claims to have amassed a database of more than three billion photos — scraped from Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and other websites — to create a facial recognition tool that it claims is highly accurate, though it has yet to independently verify those claims. It has long drawn a veil over itself and its operations.

The internal documents and data seen by BuzzFeed News indicates that several users at the National Crime Agency (NCA) have carried out a total of more than 500 searches using Clearview AI between October last year and this month, while a number of users at the Met Police have run more than 170 searches between them since December, according to the data.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told us that Clearview AI was not being used with its new “live facial recognition” tool, which was announced in January, prompting concerns at the time from privacy campaigners. The force would not respond to further questions about why so many Clearview searches had been carried out by users within the Met, saying they could neither “confirm nor deny” using the software.

The NCA’s deputy director of investigations Craig Naylor said: “The NCA deploys numerous specialist capabilities to track down online offenders who cause serious harm to members of the public, but for operational reasons we do not routinely confirm or deny the use of specific investigative tools or techniques.”

The data seen by BuzzFeed News lists about 2,900 institutions from around the world and includes details such as the number of accounts associated with an organisation, the number of log-ins, the number of searches, and the date of the last search. Some of the organisations on the list did not have log-ins or did not run searches, and BuzzFeed News is only disclosing UK and Irish entities that have established at least one account and performed at least one search.

In reply to previous questions about the data, Clearview attorney Tor Ekeland said: "There are numerous inaccuracies in this illegally obtained information. As there is an ongoing Federal investigation, we have no further comment."

Accounts associated with Northamptonshire Police have run more than 160 searches with Clearview AI since December, according to the documents. The force declined to comment when asked about its relationship with Clearview AI.

Other police forces that have used the technology include North Yorkshire Police, Suffolk Constabulary, Surrey Police and Hampshire Police; users at these forces have made more than 140 searches between them based on the list.

Surrey Police said it had not procured the services of Clearview AI but had used the technology on a “small number of occasions on a trial basis”.



A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “As a force, we do not use live facial recognition technology. We do have access to a facial search facility within the Police National Database. From our enquiries, Clearview AI facial recognition has not been used for operational purposes.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: “The constabulary has no imminent plans to implement such technology. However, we remain open-minded to the use of technology to support policing activities and will review the outcomes of any trials conducted before making a final decision on viability.”