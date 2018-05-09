Boris Johnson Says The US Has No Plans To Bomb Iran

Share On more Share On more

The United States has no plans to bomb Iran after pulling out of the nuclear deal, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said.

Johnson, who has just returned from a trip to Washington, DC, said he was confident there was "no enthusiasm" from Donald Trump's team for military action.

He was addressing MPs on Wednesday, hours after the president announced he would be withdrawing the US from the nuclear deal and reinstating sanctions against Iran.

The UK, France, and Germany have strongly condemned the move. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal was forged in a landmark bid to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Johnson said: "I have to tell you after closely interrogating everybody I could find in the White House, there is no enthusiasm for a military option in the United States and there is no such plan.

"So I think what we want to hear now is a successor plan."

However, he failed to mention the views of John Bolton, Trump's new national security adviser, who has advocated bombing Iran.

In a 2015 op-ed in the New York Times headlined “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran,” Bolton wrote that “the inconvenient truth” is that only military action will accomplish US objectives in Iran.

“Time is terribly short, but a strike can still succeed,” he said. “The inescapable conclusion is that Iran will not negotiate away its nuclear program. Nor will sanctions block its building a broad and deep weapons infrastructure.”

Johnson was replying to Tory MP Philip Hollobone, who warned that tougher action was needed against Iran. “Appeasement didn't work in the 1930s and it's not going to work now,” Hollobone warned.