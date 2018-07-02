Boris Johnson Has Defended Jacob Rees-Mogg After He Warned The PM Over Brexit

"It's vital that all MPs are able to air their views on Brexit." 👀

Boris Johnson has leapt to the defence of arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg after he wrote an article warning the prime minister that she risks a Tory revolt if she fails to deliver the Brexit she promised. The foreign secretary intervened on Monday evening, after a day in which his ministerial colleagues – including his own Foreign Office deputy Alan Duncan – tweeted their disappointment at Rees-Mogg's apparent threat.

It's vital that all MPs are able to air their views on Brexit. Whatever your position, I hope we can all agree that @Jacob_Rees_Mogg is a principled and dedicated MP who wants the best for our country.

It came after Rees-Mogg, who leads a group of Eurosceptic Tory MPs, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that he and his colleagues will vote against Theresa May's deal if she fails to "deliver what she has said she would". He compared the PM's position to that of former Tory party leader Sir Robert Peel, who was forced to resign after his party revolted over the repeal of the Corn Laws. Rees-Mogg's words made the front page of the newspaper – sparking fury among loyal frontbenchers who called on the party to stay united ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations. Duncan, minister for Europe and the Americas, tweeted that "the ideological right are a minority despite their noise".

😳Enough. Just tired of this endless threat and counter threat. Why don’t we want the best for the U.K. than for our own ideological cliques? And there are others in this negotiation as far as I’m aware? https://t.co/bPL517qt3p

And Alistair Burt, minister for the Middle East, said he was tired of the "endless threat and counter threat".

Shortly before Johnson's intervention, May refused to rule out extending the Brexit transition period beyond December 2020 in response to a question in the House of Commons. She did, however, confirm that keeping the UK in the EEA (European Economic Area) – the “Norway” option – would, in her view, "not deliver on the vote of the referendum and the vote of the British people." In response to Johnson's tweet, Rees-Mogg replied: "Thank you."

Thank you. https://t.co/fCpeK9kn3B





Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!