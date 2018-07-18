Boris Johnson Had A Lot Of Advice For The PM On Brexit. She Wasn't Listening.

Boris Johnson had planned his big resignation speech to the last detail – he would sit close to where Geoffrey Howe made his own famous speech, surround himself with adoring Brexiteers, and address a packed House of Commons chamber just after Prime Minister's Questions.

But he didn't reckon on the number of urgent questions granted by the Speaker, followed by a frankly non-urgent ministerial statement which pushed his speech back to mid-afternoon.

It meant that prime minister Theresa May had the perfect excuse to miss his words of wisdom: she was addressing the Liaison Committee, the Avengers-style super-group made up of all the select committee chairs.

"It is not too late to save Brexit!" Johnson said in the Commons. "We have time in these negotiations, we have changed tack once and we can change again.

"The problem is not that we failed to make the case for a free trade agreement of the kind spelt out at Lancaster House – we haven’t even tried!"

Meanwhile the PM was telling the committee why her Chequers deal– not the one forged at Lancaster House 18 months ago – was the right one for the country.

Johnson's 12-minute speech followed his resignation as foreign secretary nine days ago, when he warned that the UK was giving away “too much, too easily” to the European Union.

He chose a spot three rows down, near the middle aisle – just one spot away from where Howe delivered his own bombshell resignation speech in 1990 amid differences with then-PM Margaret Thatcher over European policy.

That was widely seen as the catalyst for a leadership contest which led to Thatcher's resignation a few weeks later.

Johnson was flanked in the chamber by allies Nadine Dorries and Conor Burns, while former cabinet ministers David Davis and Michael Fallon sat behind him, and minister brother Jo Johnson watched from the front bench.

But after being hotly anticipated all week, his speech fell rather flat with some MPs and commentators.