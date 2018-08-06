A Senior Conservative Muslim Has Called On Boris Johnson To Apologise For His Burqa "Letter Box" Comparison

A senior Conservative Muslim has condemned Boris Johnson for comparing women in burqas to "letter boxes" and "bank robbers".

Mohammed Amin, chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's choice of language was "very unfortunate" and would be seized upon by the far right.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Amin called on Johnson to apologise and keep quiet for the next 12 months as it would make Britain "a better place". He also pointed out that Johnson had been in direct communication with Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief adviser, and "knows exactly" what he is like.

Amin was among many critics of Johnson's column in the Daily Telegraph on Monday, in which the former foreign secretary argued against a ban on face veils in public places but also said that face veils were "absolutely ridiculous".

"If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you," Johnson wrote. "If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree — and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran.

"I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

He said women should remove their face coverings at his MP's surgery and that schools and universities should demand the same if a student turns up "looking like a bank robber".

Amin said: "Boris' article today will be seen by the ordinary British Muslim as a senior British Conservative — very senior, a man who until recently was foreign secretary — basically slagging off Muslims. There's no other way to put it.

"He forgets how much his words can hurt people as individuals and how much they can feed divisive narratives in our society. I'm afraid that is exactly the effect his words will have."

Amin said he had no quarrel with Johnson's argument that Islam does not require women to wear burqas and niqabs.

But he warned: "His comments will be seized upon by others from the far right, for example, who are continuously trying to press the narrative that Islam is not a normal part of British society.

"Boris is an educated man, he should know better. Only a couple of weeks ago he was having a meeting in London with Steven Bannon — he knows exactly what Steve Bannon is like and what kind of person he is and I've no idea what Boris is getting up to."