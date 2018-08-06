 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Politics

A Senior Conservative Muslim Has Called On Boris Johnson To Apologise For His Burqa "Letter Box" Comparison

Mohammed Amin, chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum, told BuzzFeed News that Boris Johnson's words would be seized upon by the far right — and pointed out he had recently spoken to Steve Bannon.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Emily Ashton
Emily Ashton
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

A senior Conservative Muslim has condemned Boris Johnson for comparing women in burqas to "letter boxes" and "bank robbers".

Mohammed Amin, chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's choice of language was "very unfortunate" and would be seized upon by the far right.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Amin called on Johnson to apologise and keep quiet for the next 12 months as it would make Britain "a better place". He also pointed out that Johnson had been in direct communication with Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief adviser, and "knows exactly" what he is like.

Amin was among many critics of Johnson's column in the Daily Telegraph on Monday, in which the former foreign secretary argued against a ban on face veils in public places but also said that face veils were "absolutely ridiculous".

"If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you," Johnson wrote. "If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree — and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran.

"I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

He said women should remove their face coverings at his MP's surgery and that schools and universities should demand the same if a student turns up "looking like a bank robber".

Amin said: "Boris' article today will be seen by the ordinary British Muslim as a senior British Conservative — very senior, a man who until recently was foreign secretary — basically slagging off Muslims. There's no other way to put it.

"He forgets how much his words can hurt people as individuals and how much they can feed divisive narratives in our society. I'm afraid that is exactly the effect his words will have."

Amin said he had no quarrel with Johnson's argument that Islam does not require women to wear burqas and niqabs.

But he warned: "His comments will be seized upon by others from the far right, for example, who are continuously trying to press the narrative that Islam is not a normal part of British society.

"Boris is an educated man, he should know better. Only a couple of weeks ago he was having a meeting in London with Steven Bannon — he knows exactly what Steve Bannon is like and what kind of person he is and I've no idea what Boris is getting up to."

Steve Bannon
Moritz Hager / Reuters

Steve Bannon

BuzzFeed News reported last month that Bannon was in private contact with Johnson while he was in Britain on a recent visit. It is unclear exactly what the two men discussed but a source who spent time with Bannon said: "I’m sure they weren’t discussing the cricket scores."

Amin said Johnson was well aware of the impact of his words and knew "how his writings will be understood". He added: "He could apologise and he could take a Trappist vow and just stay silent for the next 12 months and it would make the country a better place."

Conservative peer Sayeeda Warsi, the former Tory party chair who has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of anti-Muslim sentiment within the Conservative party, accused Johnson of "dog whistle" politics.

Advertisement
“Tories are in denial on Islamophobia- says the hero praised around the world for his brave &amp; compassionate response to the murderous attack in #FinsburyPark” @standardnews Meanwhile @Conservatives its business as usual with #Boris #Burkha dog whistle 😔 https://t.co/KXFl3GtgEo
Sayeeda Warsi @SayeedaWarsi

“Tories are in denial on Islamophobia- says the hero praised around the world for his brave &amp; compassionate response to the murderous attack in #FinsburyPark” @standardnews Meanwhile @Conservatives its business as usual with #Boris #Burkha dog whistle 😔 https://t.co/KXFl3GtgEo

Reply Retweet Favorite

She also hit at Conservative bosses for failing to get a grip on allegations within the party.

And on and on it goes ......and still No enquiry No action taken against @BobBlackman et al No publication of how many complaints received No details of what action action No process No engagement No transparency on how many readmitted to @Conservatives https://t.co/02Zjcgx56D
Sayeeda Warsi @SayeedaWarsi

And on and on it goes ......and still No enquiry No action taken against @BobBlackman et al No publication of how many complaints received No details of what action action No process No engagement No transparency on how many readmitted to @Conservatives https://t.co/02Zjcgx56D

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, David Lammy was among a number of Labour MPs who tweeted their own fury at Johnson's article, calling him a "pound-shop Donald Trump".

Muslim women are having their burkas pulled off by thugs in our streets &amp; Boris Johnson's response is to mock them for "looking like letter boxes." Our pound-shop Donald Trump is fanning the flames of Islamophobia to propel his grubby electoral ambitions. https://t.co/51YTjIdT4x
David Lammy @DavidLammy

Muslim women are having their burkas pulled off by thugs in our streets &amp; Boris Johnson's response is to mock them for "looking like letter boxes." Our pound-shop Donald Trump is fanning the flames of Islamophobia to propel his grubby electoral ambitions. https://t.co/51YTjIdT4x

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another Labour MP, Jess Phillips, accused Johnson of breaching the Equality Act.

Dear @EHRC I'd like to report Boris Johnson for refusing a service to someone based on at least two of the protected characteristics outlined in the Equality Act, 2010. Thanks will send official notice shortly https://t.co/2QCP0EVyF8
Jess Phillips @jessphillips

Dear @EHRC I'd like to report Boris Johnson for refusing a service to someone based on at least two of the protected characteristics outlined in the Equality Act, 2010. Thanks will send official notice shortly https://t.co/2QCP0EVyF8

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Miqdaad Versi, assistant secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), accused Johnson of "pandering to the far-right".

Boris Johnson says a woman in niqab is "looking like a bank robber" or "looking like letter boxes". Is this language anything other than pandering to the far-right? Deeply disappointing that @Telegraph platforms this disgusting language. https://t.co/UegBG1f81T
Miqdaad Versi @miqdaad

Boris Johnson says a woman in niqab is "looking like a bank robber" or "looking like letter boxes". Is this language anything other than pandering to the far-right? Deeply disappointing that @Telegraph platforms this disgusting language. https://t.co/UegBG1f81T

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement, the MCB said Johnson's comments were "particularly regrettable in this current climate, where Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred is becoming worryingly pervasive with disappointingly little action from the current government".

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said: "Mr Johnson’s irresponsible comments mocking women who wear a burqa are abhorrent. He has proven himself to be a xenophobe.

"This desperate pitch to stay in the news completely disregards the women who are facing daily discrimination on our streets."

The prime minister's official spokesperson declined to comment directly on Johnson's "letter box" comparison but said: "The long-standing government position on this is clear, that we do not support a ban on the wearing of the veil in public.

"Such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With Ukpolitics

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App