Amber Rudd Has Resigned As Home Secretary In The Wake Of The Windrush Scandal

Amber Rudd has bowed to pressure over the Windrush scandal and resigned as home secretary.

Her departure comes after The Guardian reported that Rudd had been told about Home Office targets for immigration removals – contradicting her claim in the House of Commons that she had been unaware of them.

Rudd had been under sustained pressure for almost two weeks after it emerged that British residents from the post-war Windrush generation had been wrongly threatened with deportation.

The 1971 Immigration Act gave Commonwealth citizens living in the UK indefinite leave to remain, but the right to free movement between Commonwealth countries also ended from that date.

The Home Office did not keep records of those granted leave to remain, meaning that some who have not applied for passports have struggled to prove they have the right to live in the UK.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott called into the BBC's Westminster Hour on Sunday night, claiming Amber Rudd had done the "honourable thing" and resigned.

"I think she’s done the right thing," Abbott said. "This is a massive home scandal."

But Abbott also swung the spotlight back onto Theresa May – who was Rudd's immediate predecessor at the home office – blaming the prime minister for the circumstances which led to confusion over the citizenship status for the Windrush generation.



"It was her tenure as home secretary that many of the worst aspects of the so-called hostile climate were pushed through."

A steady stream of Tory MPs began tweeting out praise for Rudd on Sunday evening, which notably included fellow anti-Brexit Tories, like Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen, who've been branded "mutineers" for opposing the government on contentious Brexit votes.

