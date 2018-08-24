Alex Salmond Has Denied Sexual Misconduct Claims And Is Taking Scotland's Government To Court

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the allegations against him were "upsetting" for the SNP.

Andrew Milligan / PA Archive/PA Images Alex Salmond

Former first minister Alex Salmond has announced he is taking the Scottish government to court after it launched an inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against him, all of which he has denied, and said some are "patently ridiculous". The claims date back to when he was in office, including an alleged incident involving a female employee at his then official residence in Edinburgh in December 2013, according to the Daily Record. First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the complaints against Salmond were "upsetting" for the Scottish National Party (SNP) — which he led for 10 years — but they "could not be ignored or swept under the carpet". Leslie Evans, permanent secretary at the Scottish government, confirmed on Friday that two complaints were made in January against Salmond, and he was notified in March.

'I want to be absolutely clear - I haven't harassed anyone and I am not guilty of any criminality' - Former First Minister of Scotland @AlexSalmond has denied allegations of harassing two staff members in 2013. For more on this story, head here: https://t.co/hViam3A3xj https://t.co/FG3CzKdjCf

In a statement, Salmond said he would challenge the Scottish government's complaints procedure in the Court of Session.

"For many months now, and on the advice of senior counsel, I have attempted to persuade the permanent secretary to the Scottish government that she is behaving unlawfully in the application of a complaints procedure, introduced by her more than three years after I left office," he said. "This is a procedure so unjust that even now I have not been allowed to see and therefore to properly challenge the case against me. I have not been allowed to see the evidence. "The permanent secretary chose to deny me contact with any current civil servant, many of whom wished to give evidence on my behalf, and access to documentation to allow me to properly challenge the complaints, all of which I refute and some of which were patently ridiculous. "The procedure as put into operation by the permanent secretary is grossly unfair and therefore inevitably will lead to prejudicial outcomes." Evans said the Scottish government would defend its position "vigorously" in court and said Salmond's statement contained "significant inaccuracies which will be addressed in those court proceedings". She added: "As the head of the civil service in Scotland, I have been consistently clear that there is no place for harassment of any kind in the workplace."

Sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond are difficult for her and SNP members across Scotland, says @NicolaSturgeon https://t.co/2xlbLrwBPR https://t.co/5hRqHq0jZy

In her own statement, Sturgeon said she had been aware of the investigation into Salmond "for some time" but has no role in the process.

"Alex Salmond is now challenging the Scottish government's procedure in court," she said. "The Scottish government refutes his criticisms of its process and will defend its position vigorously. "However, this focus on process cannot deflect from the fact that complaints were made that could not be ignored or swept under the carpet. "I have been clear on many occasions that all organisations and workplaces must make it possible for people to come forward to report concerns and have confidence that they will be treated seriously. "For that principle to mean anything it cannot be applied selectively. It must be applied without fear or favour, regardless of the identity, seniority or political allegiance of the person involved."

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Sturgeon and Salmond in 2015

She added: "My relationship with Alex Salmond obviously makes this an extremely difficult situation for me to come to terms with. I am also acutely aware how upsetting this will be for my party. However, the over-riding priority must be to ensure fair and due process."

The Daily Record reported that the allegations had been handed to Police Scotland, but the force will not comment on any inquiry. Salmond was leader of the SNP between 2004 and 2014, and served as first minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014.

