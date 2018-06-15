A Tory MP Has Blocked A Government-Backed Move To Make Upskirting A Criminal Offence

A veteran Tory MP has blocked a government-backed move to make upskirting a specific criminal offence – sparking cries of "shame!" from fellow MPs.

Sir Christopher Chope shouted "object" as the title of the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill was read out in the House of Commons chamber on Friday.

Even though it had government support, the move effectively means the bill goes to the back of the queue and is unlikely to be debated in the coming weeks due to a lack of parliamentary time.

The private members' bill, spearheaded by Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, would make it illegal for offenders to take a photo under a person's clothing without their consent.

Campaigners were expecting the bill to easily be given a second reading before it could move onto its committee stage, third reading and then onto the Lords.

But any MP is free to shout "object" and halt the progress of an upcoming bill when the titles are read out by the clerk after Friday's session.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins and Tory MP Will Quince were among those who cried "shame!" at Chope's objection.

There was no time to debate the bill on Friday – not least because Tory MP Philip Davies had made a two and a half hour speech on a Labour MP's bill which seeks to reform mental health units.

Although on paper the upskirting bill is now set to return to the Commons on 6 July, in practice it is very unlikely to be debated due to a number of other bills being heard on the same day.