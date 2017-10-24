A Labour MP Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Calling A Woman An "Ugly Bitch"

Labour has launched an investigation into new MP Jared O'Mara after he allegedly called a woman an "ugly bitch" earlier this year.

But O'Mara will not be suspended from Labour during the investigation, despite demands from opposition parties.

O'Mara, who was elected MP for Sheffield Hallam in June, has "categorically denied" claims by one of his constituents, Sophie Evans, that he called her an "ugly bitch" in March.

On Monday he resigned from the Commons equalities committee after it emerged he had posted misogynistic and homophobic comments online more than a decade ago.

He insisted then that such behaviour was in the past and that he had been "through a journey of education". But the fresh claims from Evans saw fellow Labour MPs calling for an investigation.

In a statement, Labour party spokesperson said: "The party is investigating Jared O’Mara MP in relation to comments and behaviour which have been reported from earlier this year."

BuzzFeed News understands that the whip will not be removed from O'Mara during this probe, meaning that he remains a Labour MP.

Jess Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley, had told BuzzFeed News earlier on Tuesday: "I think the NEC [National Executive Committee] needs to investigate and assess if he would have made it through a vetting process if they had known – and if not, how we go forward in cases like this."

She said she was "deeply worried" and "certain that without demonstrations of change, sorry is not enough".

Former shadow cabinet minister Chris Leslie told BBC2's Daily Politics had also called for an investigation, saying: "I think any allegations have to be explored and put to people.

"We have a system in the House of Commons – if people within our political party fall out of the conduct that is expected, then there are consequences that flow from that."