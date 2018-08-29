A British Mother Jailed In Iran Is Suffering Panic Attacks After Returning To Prison

A British Iranian mother who has been jailed in Tehran for over two years has suffered panic attacks since being forced to return to prison after a short release to see her 4-year-old daughter.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in a prison clinic on Wednesday morning, and may have to be transferred to hospital, after struggling to cope with a fresh separation from her daughter Gabriella, according to her husband.



She was granted temporary release, or furlough, last Thursday and her family were hopeful this would be extended – as it has been for many other prisoners. But she was forced to return to Evin Prison on Sunday, in a journey described by her husband Richard Ratcliffe as "incredibly hard".



He told BuzzFeed News: "She held herself together and then just cried all the way into the prison, which takes about an hour, and then she got there and her cellmates were really sad to see her there and then they cried.

"And she woke up that morning and remembered where she was."

Ratcliffe said the next morning was particularly difficult because she could hear a baby crying in a mother-and-child room next door.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first taken to the clinic on Tuesday after suffering a panic attack and complaining of a headache, numb legs and arms, and a rash all over her body, her husband said.

She then had another attack on Wednesday morning and blacked out and was taken back down to the clinic ahead of a possible hospitalisation.

The charity worker was detained in April 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard after a holiday to visit her parents with Gabriella who was then just 22 months old. She spent more than eight months in solitary confinement after being charged with plotting to overthrow Iran's regime.

Her local MP Tulip Siddiq told BuzzFeed News that foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt must now push for her permanent release on "humanitarian grounds".

She warned that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had had suicidal thoughts in the past and efforts must now be redoubled to get her out.