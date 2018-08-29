A British Mother Jailed In Iran Is Suffering Panic Attacks After Returning To Prison

A British Iranian mother who has been jailed in Tehran for over two years has suffered panic attacks since being forced to return to prison after a short release to see her 4-year-old daughter.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in a prison clinic on Wednesday morning, and may have to be transferred to hospital, after struggling to cope with a fresh separation from her daughter Gabriella, according to her husband.
She was granted temporary release, or furlough, last Thursday and her family were hopeful this would be extended – as it has been for many other prisoners. But she was forced to return to Evin Prison on Sunday, in a journey described by her husband Richard Ratcliffe as "incredibly hard".
He told BuzzFeed News: "She held herself together and then just cried all the way into the prison, which takes about an hour, and then she got there and her cellmates were really sad to see her there and then they cried.
"And she woke up that morning and remembered where she was."
Ratcliffe said the next morning was particularly difficult because she could hear a baby crying in a mother-and-child room next door.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first taken to the clinic on Tuesday after suffering a panic attack and complaining of a headache, numb legs and arms, and a rash all over her body, her husband said.
She then had another attack on Wednesday morning and blacked out and was taken back down to the clinic ahead of a possible hospitalisation.
The charity worker was detained in April 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard after a holiday to visit her parents with Gabriella who was then just 22 months old. She spent more than eight months in solitary confinement after being charged with plotting to overthrow Iran's regime.
Her local MP Tulip Siddiq told BuzzFeed News that foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt must now push for her permanent release on "humanitarian grounds".
She warned that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had had suicidal thoughts in the past and efforts must now be redoubled to get her out.
Ratcliffe said he had spoken to his wife on the phone on Tuesday morning. She was still reeling from seeing her daughter cry when she left her.
"I think it just felt so cruel watching Gabriella cry so much when she realised what was happening – so that was probably one of the hardest phone calls I’ve had in the past two years," he said.
"It’s not like I really understand what’s gone on there: was it all a cruel game or was that a change of mind? It could be both. I don’t know if they were planning on extending her release and then changing their mind or whether all along they were just doing it so they could release and bring her back."
He added: "Her nerves have just gone now."
Ratcliffe said the fact furlough had been curtailed so abruptly was a "bad sign" and her family were now reluctant to push for this again. Instead they will focus on pressing for "unconditional release" next month when she has served half her current sentence.
"For now I think we’ll just have to survive the next few days," he said. "When she got taken back in, we thought we just have to get through this week."
Siddiq said the Revolutionary Guard's failure to extend her temporary release had “pushed her to the brink".
"She really expected to have it extended – her cellmate has had hers extended for a bigger crime," she said. "Everyone thought it would be longer than three days because that’s how it happens. It’s unprecedented.
"I'm not surprised she’s had panic attacks. It’s one thing to be in prison, and one thing to get out and see normal life and then be hauled back in. She also thinks she’ll never get out. That’s how bad her mental state is.
"On humanitarian grounds, Jeremy Hunt now needs to call for her release."
The foreign secretary tweeted his determination to secure the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
A Foreign Office spokesperson added: "We are in close touch with Nazanin’s family and continue to raise welfare concerns of all our dual national prisoners with the Iranian authorities."
