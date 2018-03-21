One Of The Last Anti-Abortion Democrats In Congress Just Won A Primary Against A Progressive Challenger

Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, narrowly won Tuesday night's primary election and will very likely keep his seat, following a last-minute push by one of the biggest anti-abortion groups in the country.

Lipinski won the primary in Illinois’ 3rd district In an extremely tight race Tuesday night, narrowly staving off a competitive challenge by progressive candidate Marie Newman.

The race drew national attention when major progressive groups like NARAL Pro-Life America, MoveOn, and Planned Parenthood, as well as a slew of Democratic members of Congress, endorsed Newman in an attempt to oust Lipinski. On the other side, the Trump-aligned anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List launched a major last-minute campaign on Lipinski’s behalf, something they had never previously done for a Democrat.

And the election grew heated. Just before 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, Newman ended her election night party, saying that she would not concede the race, which was down to less than a two-point difference. "I would like Lipinski to have a very painful evening," Newman said, taking the stage for the first time Tuesday night. "So we're gonna wait."

Newman’s campaign said it would hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the race. Just after midnight, the AP called the race for 12:17 a.m. Central time, with Lipinski beating Newman, 50.9% to 49.1%.

Advocates on both sides of the abortion issue saw the primary contest as an early test of a hotly debated question for Democrats: Should the party accept anti-abortion candidates, as they work to regain seats from Republicans and take back control of Congress?

Last week, Democrats in the suburbs of Pittsburgh enthusiastically elected Conor Lamb, who is personally anti-abortion but has said he would not support a 20-week abortion ban in Congress. In the Illinois contest, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed Lipinski for reelection.(Pelosi has argued that Democrats should not have a litmus test on abortion.

While Lipinski is staunchly anti-abortion, he has deep ties in his district and it’s clear his long-held stance on abortion wasn’t a deal breaker for his constituency in the primary. Lipinski has held his seat since 2005 and inherited it from his father, Bill Lipinski. He and his father are well known in the white, working-class neighborhoods of Illinois’ 3rd District, and for the past 14 years he frequently ran unopposed.

“I am currently fighting against extremists on both sides to get [my job] done,” Lipinski said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News ahead of the election Tuesday. “And I will continue to fight for better jobs, affordable healthcare, better treatment of women in the workforce, and support for seniors and veterans."

NARAL president Ilyse Hogue was at Newman’s election night party Tuesday and gave the crowd a pep talk as Lipinski edged ahead in the polls.

“They said this was going to be a wash, they said, ‘Why go against the … dynasty of the Lipinski family? But here we are,” she said to the crowd, who cheered, though half-heartedly.

Many of those gathered at Newman’s election night party were disappointed, but said they were encouraged by how close the race was. Hogue told BuzzFeed News before the race was called that no matter how the night turned out, “Dan Lipinski knows his days are numbered.”

“If he squeaks through this time, 2020 is definitely in the hands of Marie or someone like her who recognizes the value of all people in her district, and not just some,” Hogue said.

Katherine Einhorn, a volunteer for Newman’s campaign, said that she has leukemia and turned on Lipinski when she found out he voted against Obamacare. She said now that Lipinski has won, “We’re gonna be even further up his butt and he knows it.”

“This race shows that Democrats aren’t going to take Republicans posing as one of us anymore,” Einhorn said. “We’re not going to take the lies lying down.”