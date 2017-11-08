Notre Dame Reverses Its Decision To Drop No-Cost Birth Control For Students And Faculty

The University of Notre Dame has reportedly reversed its decision to drop cost-free contraception coverage through their insurance, announcing the decision in emails to faculty and students Tuesday.

The announcement comes a week after Notre Dame became the first university to publicly take advantage of a new Trump administration rule allowing institutions with “religious” or “moral” opposition to contraception to drop insurance coverage for it.

Notre Dame did not immediately return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

On October 27, employees and graduate students at the prominent Catholic university were told via email that that the school would no longer partake in an Obama-era federal program that provided separate coverage for "women’s health products or procedures that the University objects to based on its religious beliefs."

The program was set to halt for employees by the end of this calendar year and for students in mid-August, 2018.

There was pushback from graduate students, who quickly created a petition contesting the university’s decision and requesting that the coverage continue for both students and employees. Faculty, staff and students also staged a protest after the university's president, John Jenkins, released a statement commending the Trump administration’s decision to allow businesses and schools to drop contraception coverage.

The latest emails, which were sent to faculty Tuesday morning and students later in the day, said that both student and faculty insurance companies intend to continue offering coverage for birth control with no co-pay and that university would not intervene. The emails were first reported by US News & World Report.

The student insurance plan, however, will not be completely finalized until late spring.

Notre Dames’ reversal was unexpected. In 2013, Notre Dame sued the Obama administration over Obamacare’s contraception mandate, which required all institutions and employers to provide contraception coverage to their students and employees, or to arrange for their insurance companies to provide government-funded coverage separately for them.

Two Notre Dame students already have a pending lawsuit against the Trump administration over the new rules, filed on behalf of them and the international nonprofit Medical Students for Choice by a clinic at Yale Law School. This is one of several lawsuits filed by state attorneys general and advocacy groups since the rules were released.