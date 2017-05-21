Newt Gingrich Is Spreading A Conspiracy Theory About A Murdered DNC Staffer

Former House speaker and loyal supporter of President Trump Newt Gingrich used an interview on "Fox and Friends" to push a conspiracy theory about a Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, who was murdered in July.



“We have this very strange story now of this young man who worked for the Democratic National Committee," Gringrich said Sunday morning, "who apparently was assassinated at 4 in the morning, having given WikiLeaks something like 53,000 emails and 17,000 attachments."

Rich, 27, was fatally shot last July in what police have said was a suspected attempted robbery. His killer remains at large. Days later, WikiLeaks released thousands of DNC emails, an act that intelligence officials have said was related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Conspiracy theorists have claimed Rich was the leaker, and his killing was ordered by the Clintons in retaliation.



Gingrich brought up the theory — which has also been pushed by Russia's government — as part of a discussion about Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to oversee an investigation into the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

“Nobody’s investigating that, and what does that tell you about what’s going on? Because it turns out, it wasn’t the Russians," Gingrich continued. "It was this young guy who, I suspect, was disgusted by the corruption of the Democratic National Committee. He’s been killed, and apparently nothing serious has been done to investigative his murder. So I’d like to see how Mueller is going to define what his assignment is.”