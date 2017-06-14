Members Of Congress Say They Received Threats Before And After Shooting

Multiple members of Congress said that there was an uptick of threats coming into their offices both before and after Wednesday morning’s shooting at a US House Republican baseball practice.



A gunman allegedly opened fire on the practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, forcing Republican members of Congress to take cover. Rep. Steve Scalise, the number three Republican in House leadership, was shot along with two Capitol Police officers and congressional aide and a lobbyist, according to law enforcement. President Trump said the assailant had died from his wounds.

Multiple Democratic members said during a members-only security briefing that they had gotten calls following the shooting saying, "You guys are next,” California Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan told BuzzFeed News.

Barragan said more than one of her Democratic colleagues said during the briefing that they had received those and other threatening calls on their personal phones following the shooting. Barragan did not receive one herself, and would not name those who did, citing their safety.

One of the calls went to “a member who was not on the [Democratic baseball] team,” Barragan said, “and other Democratic members expressed concern that they were getting calls saying, ‘You Democrats, you Democrats.’”

Barragan added that the police told members they will follow up on all of the “leads.” The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One Republican members said that he received multiple threats before Wednesday morning’s shooting as well, and that he had reported them to authorities.

Arizona Rep. David Schweikert, a Republican who is not on the baseball team, told reporters that his office had filed four threat assessments on Tuesday, the day before the shooting, based on people emailing and calling his office. He said one of those threats was “wishing my little girl is dead.”

“In the past we’ve always sort of just sucked it up, we’ve sucked it up and just, ‘oh that’s not real.’ But you’ve got to understand, there’s something wrong,” Schweikert told reporters.

Some members raised concerns about security in a House briefing Wednesday, after the shooting, according to North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, the team’s starting pitcher who was present for the shooting Wednesday. "There were some concerns about the potential of upgrading members of Congress's security where you can have some funding to be able to take care of protection,” Walker said.

Rep. Charlie Crist added that members raised the possibility of something like the security for the federal judiciary. “When a federal judge gets nominated and approved by the Senate, then like immediately there are surveillance and equipment that are dispatched to protect their well-being and their family's well-being. That's just one idea that was thrown out this morning,” he told reporters.

New York Rep. Joe Crowley, the chair of the Democratic Caucus, told BuzzFeed News that he supports an increase in security, and has discussed it for his New York office, but the threat of violence is something members of Congress "have been dealing with for quite some time.”

"We are public officials part of our shtick is to draw attention to ourselves so we will always be mindful of [the danger of that],” Crowley said, “but I am more concerned about the safety of my staff."

Crowley added that though he will not change his behavior because of the shooting, he thinks he and his fellow members of government have a lesson to learn from today about the importance of their rhetoric.

"I think overall there should be more of a sense of the importance of what we say and how it is interpreted from the top down," Crowley said. "We have a responsibility and the President has a responsibility to understand the rhetoric and what we say has consequences."

Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican, said security is always something members of Congress think about — especially when they're out in public at town halls and other meetings.

"You have to worry about doing town hall meetings, not only for your own safety but for the safety of people that go,” Barletta said. “And your staff, I worry about my staff who take a lot of the abuse from people. I just think nationally the rhetoric has gotten too hateful."



House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows said the House will “look at additional protocols on security in the future," he said.

"I think basically whenever you have a number of members high-profile targets out there, having some type of security will be key."

Despite Wednesday’s shooting and alleged threats, the annual Congressional Baseball Game will go on Thursday night, with heightened security. The more than 100-year-old event pits Democrats against Republicans in a friendly match for charity at Nationals Park.