This Doctor May Be The First American Criminally Charged With Female Genital Mutilation

A Detroit emergency room doctor is believed to be the first person in the US charged in a case of illegal female genital mutilation.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Northville, Michigan, was charged Thursday and is accused of performing the procedure on multiple children, the US Department of Justice said.



She allegedly performed the procedure on girls between the ages of six and eight years old over the course of multiple years, and potentially since 2005. She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.



If found guilty, FGM carries a five-year felony. Nagarwala was also charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a 10-year felony, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court.



“According to the complaint, despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Blanco said in a statement.



The complaint alleged that the parents of two victims were aware that the procedure was performed on their children. Others maintained that they did not know.

According to the World Health Organization, FGM is a practice that affects around 200 million women and girls among certain Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities worldwide, including in the US. It is performed for a variety of reasons depending on the community, including preparing girls for marriage or because it is believed to decrease their lust and sexual pleasure.

It is often performed on children under the age of 15 and can cause severe bleeding, cysts, infections, complications in childbirth, increased risk of newborn deaths, and the permanent loss of sexual pleasure.



A report conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012 found that around 513,000 women and girls in the US were at risk of undergoing FGM, usually as minors.

