Speaking to Vogue last year, Kim explained that she made the decision to begin a four-year law apprenticeship in the summer of 2018, and that she plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

California is one of only four states where you don't need a law degree in order to take the bar exam. Instead, you can enter into an apprenticeship which requires a student to sit in a practicing attorney's office for 18 hours per week for a period of four continuous years.