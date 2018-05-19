 back to top
Kate Middleton Has Made Her First Appearance Since Giving Birth To Prince Louis, At Prince Harry And Meghan's Wedding

Welcome back, Kate!

Ellie Woodward
Back in April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Since then, Prince William has made a couple of public appearances, but Kate has stayed out of the limelight.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

However, today at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate made her first public appearance since giving birth.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
And she looked absolutely glowing.

PA

Dressed in a cream suit with a beautiful hat, Kate arrived at St George's Chapel for the nuptials with the little bridesmaids and page boys.

PA

And helped to escort them up the stairs.

PA

After the ceremony, she had this cute moment with Princess Charlotte on the steps of the chapel.

BBC

Before she, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte all hopped in a car and headed to the reception.

PA

giphy.com

