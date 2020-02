Mark Mainz / Getty Images

The pair were the '00s couple of dreams, tying the knot in 2002 but sadly divorcing four years later. However, while he spoke openly about their split at the time, Jessica has remained largely silent on the subject.

In the book, though, she's given her version of events, describing what led to their breakup and refuting Nick's claims that he was "blindsided" by her asking for a divorce.