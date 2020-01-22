Jessica Simpson Opened Up About Her Addiction To Alcohol And Pills After Being Sexually Abused As A Child

Jessica Simpson has opened up for the first time about being sexual abused as a child, which she believes led to an addiction to alcohol and pills later in life.
In an excerpt published online by People from her upcoming autobiography, Open Book, Jessica explained that the abuse by a family friend began when she was 6.
"I wanted to tell my parents," she goes on. "I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong."
Jessica writes that as the years passed, the trauma combined with career pressures and led her to use drugs and alcohol to "cope with the emotional pain".
"I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills," she writes, recounting hitting "rock bottom" in 2017.
"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life," she adds. "With work, I allowed myself to feel the traumas I’d been through."
Shortly after the excerpt was published, Jessica posted a photo of the People magazine cover on Instagram alongside a caption in which she wrote how grateful she was to tell her story.
"There is so much beauty on the other side of fear and I hope my truth can help," she wrote. "I can’t wait to share #OpenBook with you. 💚"
Back in December, Jessica hinted that her book had been challenging to write. In a post on her website, she revealed she'd actually been asked to write a motivational guide five years ago but declined the offer in favour of being "honest".
The post read:
This was supposed to be a very different book. Five years ago, Jessica Simpson was approached to write a motivational guide to living your best life. She walked away from the offer, and nobody understood why. The truth is that she didn’t want to lie. Jessica couldn’t be authentic with her readers if she wasn’t fully honest with herself first. ... Open Book is Jessica Simpson using her voice, heart, soul, and humor to share things she’s never shared before.