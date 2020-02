It was announced yesterday that the spinoff show would be moved from Disney+ to Hulu — a streaming service Disney has majority ownership and full control of.

Ricky Strauss, head of content and marketing at Disney+, said in a press release: "All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of Love, Victor and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming."

Multiple sources confirmed to several outlets that Disney was concerned about how some of the show's "adult themes" would be perceived on its streaming service. At the time of Disney+'s launch, the CEO told investors: "If they want adult content, they can subscribe to Hulu, and if they want family, there’s Disney+."