Harry Styles Wore A Black Ribbon To The BRIT Awards And It Seems To Be A Tribute To Caroline Flack

Harry Styles appears to have paid tribute to Caroline Flack at tonight's BRIT Awards, three days after her death. PA, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Harry, who dated the TV presenter for three months in 2011, showed up on the red carpet wearing a small black ribbon on the lapel of his jacket. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Black ribbons are traditionally worn as a symbol of remembrance or mourning. Getty Images Many fans noticed the detail, and took to Twitter to express emotion over the gesture. 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 || 🍒 @hsftvogue The black ribbon🥺 I've enormous respect for harry styles. 06:31 PM - 18 Feb 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite nat @xnatalieclark Harry Styles wearing a black ribbon for Caroline Flack has set me off again 😭 #BRITs 06:38 PM - 18 Feb 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Sarah K. @Sarahkirenx3 @PopCrave @Harry_Styles His black ribbon😭 06:22 PM - 18 Feb 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Up until this evening, Harry hadn't spoken publicly about Caroline's death, though his mother did tweet on the day the news was announced describing it as "heartbreaking". Mama Twist @MrsAnneTwist 💔 heartbreaking #ripcarolineflack 06:33 PM - 15 Feb 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Harry's apparent tribute comes just three days after the TV presenter and host of the reality show, Love Island, was found dead at her London home. PA In a family statement, her loved ones said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”The 40-year-old, who lived in London, was due to stand trial on March 4 accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. The charges led to Flack stepping down from her job as presenter of Love Island, which she'd hosted since 2015. Last night, Love Island also paid tribute to Caroline with an opening monologue from her friend and colleague, Iain Sterling. Love Island @LoveIsland 09:05 PM - 17 Feb 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite A spokesperson for Harry Styles has been contacted for comment.