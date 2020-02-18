Harry Styles Wore A Black Ribbon To The BRIT Awards And It Seems To Be A Tribute To Caroline Flack

PA

In a family statement, her loved ones said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

The 40-year-old, who lived in London, was due to stand trial on March 4 accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The charges led to Flack stepping down from her job as presenter of Love Island, which she'd hosted since 2015.