An Indiana Woman Took Her Stoned Pet Raccoon To A Fire Station Because She Thought It Was Overdosing

An Indiana woman brought her pet raccoon to a fire station early Friday because she was afraid that it had overdosed on marijuana, officials said.

Wayne Township Fire Capt. Michael Pruitt told local television station RTV6 that the woman brought the animal to Station 82 for emergency care and told EMTs that the raccoon had been exposed to "too much" of someone else's marijuana.

“The raccoon was very lethargic,” Pruitt said. “She started explaining what had happened. There wasn’t really much we could do, it was just the sort of thing that was going to take time.”

