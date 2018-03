Two Conspiracy Theorists Have Been Arrested For Harassing Survivors Of The Sutherland Springs Shooting

Two mass shooting truthers were arrested Monday in Texas after spending months harassing survivors of the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs that left 26 people dead.

Robert Ussery, 54, who calls himself "Side Thorn" online and runs the conspiracy website Side Thorn Journalism, and partner Jodi Mann, 56, who goes by "Conspiracy Granny," were arrested Monday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting.

Per the Side Thorn website, the pair believe that all recent mass shootings and bombings in the United States and around the world are "drills" and hoaxes arranged by the government. The website's homepage offers a $100,000 reward for proof of death of any of the victims of a list of 33 "staged events" that includes the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the Manchester Arena bombing, and the Las Vegas concert shooting.

"They are all drills using crisis actors that were sold to the public as real. NO DEAD, NO WOUNDED," the website states.

Those killed in the church ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old. Authorities also included the unborn fetus of a pregnant woman in the death toll, per state fetal homicide law. The woman also died.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter Annabelle was killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting, told the San Antonio Express News that Ussery and Mann have been harassing members of the congregation for months.

On Monday, four months to the date after the shooting, Pomeroy told the newspaper Ussery and Mann approached the church while filming and began yelling at him when he stopped Mann from writing "the truth will set you free" on a poster outside the church left for well-wishers to sign.

When Pomeroy asked them to leave, Ussery “continually yelled and screamed and hollered and told me he was gonna hang me from a tree, and pee on me while I’m hanging," he added.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. But the nationwide Victim Information Notification Everyday online database, which allows members of the public to check the status of offenders and be notified when they are released, showed that Mann and Ussery were still in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.