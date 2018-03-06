Two Conspiracy Theorists Have Been Arrested For Harassing Survivors Of The Sutherland Springs Shooting

Robert Ussery, aka "Side Thorn," and Jodi Mann, aka "Conspiracy Granny," have allegedly been tormenting the Sutherland Springs, Texas, community for nearly four months.

Two mass shooting truthers were arrested Monday in Texas after spending months harassing survivors of the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs that left 26 people dead. Robert Ussery, 54, who calls himself "Side Thorn" online and runs the conspiracy website Side Thorn Journalism, and partner Jodi Mann, 56, who goes by "Conspiracy Granny," were arrested Monday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting. Per the Side Thorn website, the pair believe that all recent mass shootings and bombings in the United States and around the world are "drills" and hoaxes arranged by the government. The website's homepage offers a $100,000 reward for proof of death of any of the victims of a list of 33 "staged events" that includes the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the Manchester Arena bombing, and the Las Vegas concert shooting. "They are all drills using crisis actors that were sold to the public as real. NO DEAD, NO WOUNDED," the website states. Those killed in the church ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old. Authorities also included the unborn fetus of a pregnant woman in the death toll, per state fetal homicide law. The woman also died. Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter Annabelle was killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting, told the San Antonio Express News that Ussery and Mann have been harassing members of the congregation for months. On Monday, four months to the date after the shooting, Pomeroy told the newspaper Ussery and Mann approached the church while filming and began yelling at him when he stopped Mann from writing "the truth will set you free" on a poster outside the church left for well-wishers to sign. When Pomeroy asked them to leave, Ussery “continually yelled and screamed and hollered and told me he was gonna hang me from a tree, and pee on me while I’m hanging," he added. The Wilson County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. But the nationwide Victim Information Notification Everyday online database, which allows members of the public to check the status of offenders and be notified when they are released, showed that Mann and Ussery were still in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

"First he said my daughter never even existed, he kept screaming at me to present him a birth certificate, and then he said, 'Well if she really was real then present me a death certificate,'" he told the station. "He kept hollering, 'I'll give you $100,000 if you can prove anything to me.' "We had to verbally ask him to stay off the property with his shenanigans that he's been doing for the past four months before we could get any restraining order or criminal trespass warning placed against him." Pomeroy added that the congregation has started the process of obtaining protective orders now that Ussery and Mann have an arrest record. "This guy, we've had to hire security, we've had to hire people to sit in the parking lot, he has had the congregation scared to death, especially after Parkland, because he shows all the signs of not being stable and living in an alternate reality," he said.

"This was no damn drill, this was evil," Smith said. "I lost my loved ones and I lost all my friends and I witnessed this evil thing. And whatever conspiracy thing or whatever crap that is out there —" "You mean the truth?" Ussery said. "It's crap, it's not the truth." "Yes it is, get off my property," Smith responded.

"You need to stop harassing my family," the woman told Ussery. "My niece and my sister, because we have been going through so much shit in the past few months and you're just stirring shit up and you need to fucking cut it out because I will motherfucking find you and I will fucking kill you. Do you fucking understand me, you stupid-ass motherfucker?" In the video captions, Ussery identifies the woman, who does not give her name, as a relative of Joann Ward, a 30-year-old woman who reportedly used her body to shield her four children from gunfire when the shooting began. Ward and her 5-year-old daughter Brooke Ward died in the attack; her 7-year-old daughter Emily Garcia died at the hospital. "I guarantee I will fucking find you," the woman on the phone said as Ussery laughed. "You goddamn motherfucker. We lost our family in that Sutherland Springs shooting."

"This was a hoax, this was a drill," he said. "This was a Department of Homeland Security FEMA Capstone exercise. Look it up — $100,000 reward for proof of one death."

"He would purposefully call the victims and bait them. He's just really profane in the way he likes to stick a knife into open wounds and twist it," Pomeroy said. "It's just very demented. "We're going to pray that he stays away [after he's released]. "[The authorities] think that he's got enough against him that he won't retaliate. However, the fear we have now is that's kinda what they said about the last guy, that he wouldn't come back around."

