Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are Loving This Story Of An American Student Who Celebrated Passover With Strangers In London

"A stranger restored my faith that no matter where you are in the world, even thousands of miles away from home, you can always find a friend."

Posted on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An American college student studying abroad in London was able to celebrate Passover with a British family thanks to the magic of Twitter.

1. Today, something incredible happened. And I will tell this story via Twitter, which is fitting for how this incredible thing came to be.
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

1. Today, something incredible happened. And I will tell this story via Twitter, which is fitting for how this incredible thing came to be.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Samantha Gross told BuzzFeed News that she's a Boston University student studying abroad for a semester in London. Gross is currently an intern for the London Evening Standard, a UK newspaper.

2. I was scrolling through Twitter at lunch today, when I saw this tweet from a London-based CNN reporter I follow: https://t.co/2nZ5RiTRFu
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

2. I was scrolling through Twitter at lunch today, when I saw this tweet from a London-based CNN reporter I follow: https://t.co/2nZ5RiTRFu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tonight is #Passover so if you're in London and you've got nowhere to go for Seder, get in touch. Nobody should be alone tonight.
James Masters @Masters_JamesD

Tonight is #Passover so if you're in London and you've got nowhere to go for Seder, get in touch. Nobody should be alone tonight.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A seder is a ritual meal that marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover. The 15-step traditional feast, meant to be celebrated with extended family members, tells the story of the first Passover, where the Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt.

Gross told BuzzFeed News that she hasn't had the opportunity to celebrate any Jewish holidays since she's been in London.

3. I messaged him, explaining how I was here without a Seder to attend. I'm no stranger to being the only Jew around (I'm from S'ville, IN)
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

3. I messaged him, explaining how I was here without a Seder to attend. I'm no stranger to being the only Jew around (I'm from S'ville, IN)

Reply Retweet Favorite
4. He picked me up in N. London, and we drove with his wife Hannah to his parent's home a few blocks away, where I was immediately welcomed
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

4. He picked me up in N. London, and we drove with his wife Hannah to his parent's home a few blocks away, where I was immediately welcomed

Reply Retweet Favorite
5.
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

5. "Don't sit up so straight," his father said. "Relax. You're welcome here." They took my coat, and I chatted with @Masters_JamesD family.

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 6. They were all so interested in me, and me in them. James' 91-year-old grandfather whistled a song he knew about Indiana.
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 6. They were all so interested in me, and me in them. James' 91-year-old grandfather whistled a song he knew about Indiana.

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 7. When we sat for Seder, I immediately got teary. I've lost 3 g'parents in the past few years, an… https://t.co/O53VfV8QRm
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 7. When we sat for Seder, I immediately got teary. I've lost 3 g'parents in the past few years, an… https://t.co/O53VfV8QRm

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 8. I joked about how strong the maror was to James' uncle, but really I just cried for my own gran… https://t.co/xnppzD0qre
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 8. I joked about how strong the maror was to James' uncle, but really I just cried for my own gran… https://t.co/xnppzD0qre

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 9. The Seder was silly — we sang Pesach tales to various tunes, and my American accent blended wit… https://t.co/1ytlScGtiX
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 9. The Seder was silly — we sang Pesach tales to various tunes, and my American accent blended wit… https://t.co/1ytlScGtiX

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 10. In between (vegetarian!!) meal and prayer, James and I talked journalism. He gave me advice on… https://t.co/nAUMRv3x7N
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 10. In between (vegetarian!!) meal and prayer, James and I talked journalism. He gave me advice on… https://t.co/nAUMRv3x7N

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 11. He told me that anyone can write, but storytelling is a gift. We talked politics, the industry… https://t.co/Y3XxZFUdVL
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 11. He told me that anyone can write, but storytelling is a gift. We talked politics, the industry… https://t.co/Y3XxZFUdVL

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 12. While we were singing Hebrew words engrained in both my brain and theirs, I couldn't stop thin… https://t.co/VdAnPdUlpq
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 12. While we were singing Hebrew words engrained in both my brain and theirs, I couldn't stop thin… https://t.co/VdAnPdUlpq

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 13. We both rolled those beautiful Hebrew words off our tongues, and you couldn't hear an accent.… https://t.co/yhGiNpfHzu
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 13. We both rolled those beautiful Hebrew words off our tongues, and you couldn't hear an accent.… https://t.co/yhGiNpfHzu

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 14. I also thought about how little geography means between us (blessed Jews, freed from suffering… https://t.co/6ruVGJRamr
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 14. I also thought about how little geography means between us (blessed Jews, freed from suffering… https://t.co/6ruVGJRamr

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 15. How lucky we are, to be singing the Hebrews words of emancipation from Pharaoh, which is a ral… https://t.co/qbQR3hTMke
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 15. How lucky we are, to be singing the Hebrews words of emancipation from Pharaoh, which is a ral… https://t.co/qbQR3hTMke

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 16. I couldn't stop thinking about how James changed my Pesach from a meaningless abstinence from… https://t.co/alqGDoPckq
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 16. I couldn't stop thinking about how James changed my Pesach from a meaningless abstinence from… https://t.co/alqGDoPckq

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 17. James (who had just finished leading services for the elderly), gave me a warm meal and compan… https://t.co/HJr9vh6W4S
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 17. James (who had just finished leading services for the elderly), gave me a warm meal and compan… https://t.co/HJr9vh6W4S

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 18. He restored my faith that no matter where you are in the world, even thousands of miles away f… https://t.co/yB8wwP9r2G
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 18. He restored my faith that no matter where you are in the world, even thousands of miles away f… https://t.co/yB8wwP9r2G

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Masters_JamesD 19. Chag Sameach to all my friends, Jewish or otherwise. May you be inspired to perform mitzvot, f… https://t.co/tIeGINjK3k
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

.@Masters_JamesD 19. Chag Sameach to all my friends, Jewish or otherwise. May you be inspired to perform mitzvot, f… https://t.co/tIeGINjK3k

Reply Retweet Favorite

People loved her story so much that it became a Twitter moment.

What happened when @samanthajgross responded to an invitation from a stranger to spend #Passover with his family? https://t.co/81X0DTW8RK
Moments UK & Ireland @UKMoments

What happened when @samanthajgross responded to an invitation from a stranger to spend #Passover with his family? https://t.co/81X0DTW8RK

Reply Retweet Favorite
@samanthajgross @Masters_JamesD Joyous Passover to you as well. Incredible story. Truly wonderful people are over there in London.
James Mattone @TheJamesMattone

@samanthajgross @Masters_JamesD Joyous Passover to you as well. Incredible story. Truly wonderful people are over there in London.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Masters_JamesD @samanthajgross this is wonderful and I'm crying my eyes out now (for a number of reasons). You're… https://t.co/G8uDVhGFt6
Ashley Connick @AshleyConnick

@Masters_JamesD @samanthajgross this is wonderful and I'm crying my eyes out now (for a number of reasons). You're… https://t.co/G8uDVhGFt6

Reply Retweet Favorite
@samanthajgross My heart is full reading this. Blessings spread like ripples from a tiny pebble dropped in water. Thank you for the story.
Carol @ccrdmrbks

@samanthajgross My heart is full reading this. Blessings spread like ripples from a tiny pebble dropped in water. Thank you for the story.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gross said that her father sent Masters an “equal parts embarrassing and sweet” Facebook message thanking him for taking care of his daughter after learning about the Passover celebration.

"I hope that those who read my story are inspired to bring a little positivity into a negative space, whether it be on Twitter or in the real world," Gross said. "You never know the impact you might have."

For those who read my #Passover thread about my seder with @Masters_JamesD, here's the full story: https://t.co/1hUyKGmZ9a
Samantha J. Gross @samanthajgross

For those who read my #Passover thread about my seder with @Masters_JamesD, here's the full story: https://t.co/1hUyKGmZ9a

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews