People Are Loving This Story Of An American Student Who Celebrated Passover With Strangers In London

1. Today, something incredible happened. And I will tell this story via Twitter, which is fitting for how this incredible thing came to be.

An American college student studying abroad in London was able to celebrate Passover with a British family thanks to the magic of Twitter.

Samantha Gross told BuzzFeed News that she's a Boston University student studying abroad for a semester in London. Gross is currently an intern for the London Evening Standard , a UK newspaper.

2. I was scrolling through Twitter at lunch today, when I saw this tweet from a London-based CNN reporter I follow: https://t.co/2nZ5RiTRFu

Tonight is #Passover so if you're in London and you've got nowhere to go for Seder, get in touch. Nobody should be alone tonight.

A seder is a ritual meal that marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover. The 15-step traditional feast, meant to be celebrated with extended family members, tells the story of the first Passover, where the Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt.