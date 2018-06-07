Trump Said He'll Invite Kim Jong Un To The US If The Summit Meeting Goes Well

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he may invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the United States if their summit in Singapore next week goes well.

"I think that could happen," he said in response to a reporter's question.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said he thought that the invitation to visit the US would be "well received" and that the North Korean leader "will look at it favorably."

The president says he hopes to make a deal with Kim and perhaps even normalize relations between the two countries.

"All I can say is I'm totally prepared to walk away [from a deal with North Korea]," he said. "I did it once before. You have to be able to walk away."